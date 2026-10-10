Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale Sees 75% Jump In Day 1 Orders, Peak Hits 75,000 Per Minute

Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale 2026 saw orders jump around 75% year-on-year on the first day, with festive shopping picking up across product categories and seller segments, including in smaller Indian markets.

Meesho recorded peak order volumes of over 75,000 per minute within 15 minutes of the sale going live, according to the company's press release. The number of customers placing orders rose around 60% year-on-year, with fashion, home and kitchen, beauty and personal care, kids, and electronic accessories among the key categories driving sales.

Personalised product recommendations played a significant role, powering nearly 85% of Day 1 orders. The trend also shows the growing influence of AI-led discovery in connecting shoppers with products during the festive season.

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Meesho Mall and Creator-Led Shopping Gain Traction

Meesho Mall, the platform's branded shopping offering, recorded order growth of more than 200% year-on-year. Tier 3 and smaller-market customers nearly tripled, while more than one in three shoppers purchased a Mall product for the first time across over 1,000 brands.

Festive demand extended beyond clothing to beauty, home decoration and puja preparations. Orders for torans and wall hangings grew eightfold, while earthenware support patches for heavy earrings increased nearly sevenfold. Demand for rosemary hair care products rose more than sixfold.

Content-led shopping also gathered momentum, with orders through Content Commerce increasing approximately 3.7 times year-on-year. Around 90% of active creators in this segment were nano creators, and 81% came from non-metro India, reflecting the growing role of regional voices in product discovery.

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Seller Participation Expands Across India

The demand surge also benefited merchants on the platform. Transacting sellers increased around 63% year-on-year, while participation from sellers in Tier 4 and smaller markets doubled. Sellers receiving their first-ever Meesho order on Day 1 rose approximately 43%.

The early performance points to broad-based festive demand, with established brands, emerging sellers and regional creators participating in the sale. Meesho said it remains focused on making festive shopping accessible across Bharat while helping sellers and brands reach more customers.

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