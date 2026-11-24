Anthropic shares plunged 11.12% on Tuesday, extending their post-listing slide and wiping out the gains made during the artificial intelligence company's record-breaking stock market debut. The selloff pushed the stock further below its initial public offering price of $83, marking a swift reversal in investor sentiment just days after its Nasdaq listing.

Shares of Anthropic, which trades under the ticker symbol ANT, were down 11.12% at $77.90 as of 10:55 a.m. EST. The stock had opened at $111.50 on November 19, giving investors an early glimpse of the enthusiasm surrounding the Claude developer's market debut.

However, that excitement has quickly faded. According to Reuters, Anthropic shares slipped below their IPO price in early trading on Tuesday, after closing 17% above the issue price during their first session.

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The decline comes amid a broader technology selloff that had pushed both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average into correction territory last week. Investors have also become increasingly cautious about the valuations of artificial intelligence companies and the enormous investments required to build the data centres powering their growth.

"If we do see a slowdown in the data-center buildout, then that obviously can impact the speed at which Anthropic can develop and therefore future revenue and therefore its valuation," Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX, told Reuters.

Anthropic's shares also failed to participate in Monday's broader Wall Street rally, which was led by AI-related stocks after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive.

The stock's reversal has brought several risks into focus, including insider share sales, intensifying competition and uncertainty surrounding future data-centre investments.

According to a regulatory filing cited by Reuters, CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei each sold more than 3.37 million shares, worth over $280 million, to the IPO's underwriters a day after the listing.

The company's underwriters also exercised their option to purchase additional shares, taking total IPO proceeds to a record $93.5 billion.

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Competition from cheaper open-weight artificial intelligence models is another concern. Developers such as DeepSeek, Mistral and Moonshot AI are gaining traction, potentially putting pressure on the pricing power of proprietary platforms such as Claude.

There could, however, be some support for the stock. MSCI will include Anthropic in its global standard indexes after the November 30 market close, potentially triggering purchases by passive funds. Index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates such funds could buy up to 30% of the shares offered by the end of the year.

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