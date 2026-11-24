Owning a house remains a key financial dream for many Indians. It also comes with many responsibilities, including passing it on to your loved ones when you are not around. If you are the sole owner of your house, simply making nominees on paper will be of little help when you are not around.

Proper estate planning, including making a valid Will, is one of the most critical steps towards ensuring that your assets protect your family's interests.

Why Is Adding Nominee Not Enough?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

When only one spouse owns a house and dies without leaving a will in India, the surviving spouse does not automatically receive full ownership. Even if you name your spouse as a nominee, it does not guarantee legal ownership. The property is generally distributed among the legal heirs, according to the applicable succession laws.

If a husband is the sole owner of a house and dies without a Will, his property is divided equally among his Class I legal heirs under Hindu succession law. These include his wife, mother, sons, and daughters. The children of a deceased son or daughter may also receive a share. For example, if he leaves behind a wife, mother, one son, and one daughter, each will receive 25% ownership of the house.

If a wife is the sole owner of a house and dies without a Will, her husband and children inherit the property equally under Hindu succession law. However, if she has no children, the rules depend on how she acquired the house. For example, a property inherited from her parents may pass to her father's heirs.

READ | PMS vs SIF vs AIF: How Are These Investment Options Taxed In India?

Things You Should Take Care Of:

This is why, when you acquire a property, you should make sure to draft and manage a Will that can ensure that your family's interests are protected and the inheritance process is easier.

You must clearly identify every asset and name reliable people who can carry out your wishes.

Make sure that you clearly list the exact details of the real estate and share information like sole or joint ownership.

If there are any debts associated with the property, you should make a note of those existing loans, mortgages or property taxes and they can be settled once you are gone. It will also help your beneficiaries understand their obligations.

When drafting your will, you should also carefully pick a trustworthy person to manage the property upkeep and the tax or insurance settlements, as well as distribute the assets.

READ | Rs 90 Lakh Lost: How Delaying Your First SIP By Just Five Years Can Impact Your Long-Term Wealth

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.