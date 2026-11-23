If you are young and new to investing, you must have considered systematic investment plans into mutual funds. A popular way to build wealth, mutual fund SIPs allow you to invest in market-linked products. As the market moves, your contributions earn returns, potentially growing into a large corpus over time.

Historically, market-linked instruments have beaten other assets in the long-term. As a young investor, you can think that you have a lot of time on your hands and missing out a few years of SIPs may not impact your corpus. However, that may not be true. Given how volatile the markets are, the longer duration helps you spread risks as much as possible and also boosts the power of compounding.

Simply starting an SIP 5 years later can hurt your corpus significantly.

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For example:

SIP amount: Rs 10,000

Investment duration: 20 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 24,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 75,91,479

Total value: Rs 99,91,479

Over 20 years, the corpus earns nearly Rs 1 crore at 12% returns. Simply adding another 5 years can become:

SIP amount: Rs 10,000

Investment duration: Rs 25 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 30,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 1,59,76,350

Total value: Rs 1,89,76,350

The math shows if increasing the investment duration by simply another 5 years, you will end up losing nearly Rs 90 lakh in potential corpus. If the markets have a strong-run during the initial missed 5 years, the gap in your corpus can become even wider.

Many people delay their first SIP, thinking they can start later when their income increases. What they often overlook is how much those few years can cost them in the long run.

READ | You Invested For 15 Years But Had To Stop Your SIP After 8: How Much Wealth Can Your Existing Corpus Still Build?

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