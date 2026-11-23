- Yash Garg started with Rs 1 crore family debt while studying at IIT Delhi
- He joined Cohesity, then Google, to earn and repay the family debt systematically
- Garg built a Rs 2 crore mobile app business after shifting focus from Android to iOS
Many startup founders have inspiring stories about how they built their businesses from scratch. For Yash Garg, an IIT Delhi graduate, the story has a much tougher starting point. While studying at the prestigious institute, he was already dealing with Rs 1 crore in family debt.
Instead of starting with financial security, he had a huge responsibility on his shoulders. As a result, Garg decided to put his startup dream on hold, join a regular paying job instead and wait until he had his moment, the founder shared in an X post.
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From there, he moved places until landing a role at Google. This was right before he built his own Rs 2 crore mobile-app business. Still, this was not the eventual startup success story that Garg achieved ultimately. He had more setbacks and milestones to reach.
Most people start their careers with some privilege, and many start from zero. I started from minus ₹1 crore, and I did not even know it until my second year at IIT Delhi. Over the years, that debt took me from a failed placement day to Google, to a ₹2 crore side business, and finally to the startup I had always wanted to build. This is that story. My father ran a real estate business, and he had invested in under-construction flats from builders like Jaypee and Wave, paying most of the price up front through home loans. Years went by without the flats being delivered, but the banks still wanted their EMIs on time. So my parents borrowed from friends and relatives, and when that was not enough, from credit cards. My parents carried all of this debt quietly and tried to shield me from it. I knew we owed money, but never how much. Then in my second year, collection agents started coming to our house and sitting there, asking for payments we could not make. It stressed my mother a lot, and I could see it on her face every day. ???????????? ???????????????? One day, I sat my parents down and asked them a simple question: who exactly do we owe, and how much? Then I took a sheet of paper and started writing down how much we owed, to every bank, every friend, every relative and every credit card. The list kept getting longer, and by the time I finished, the principal alone was more than ₹1 crore. I still remember how heavy it felt while writing each line. That day, I knew I had to grow up quickly and get my parents out of this situation. I had joined IIT knowing exactly what I wanted to do after college, which was to build a startup. But that sheet of paper changed everything, and the dream would have to wait. The new plan was to get a high-paying job, pay off everything on that list within two years so that my parents could finally breathe again, and only then pursue my dream of starting up. ????????????????????????'???? ???????????? From my third year, everything I did was aimed at that one goal: getting a job at an HFT, which paid ₹50 lakh+ a year. I was ranked 2nd in my department and had a CGPA of 9.7/10, so I genuinely believed I could get in. Then day one of campus placements came. I prioritized Tower Research over the other companies, cleared three rounds, and was rejected in the final one. I was so crushed that I could not perform at the others that had shortlisted me, and by evening, they were all gone. That evening was really hard. Every rupee I was not going to earn meant my parents would have to carry that weight for longer. On day two, I took an offer from Cohesity at ₹18 lakh a year. It was a good job, but nowhere near the number we needed. In July 2019, I moved to Bangalore, stayed in a PG, kept my monthly expenses to under ₹20,000, ate meals at the office, and rarely went out with friends. Everything else, I sent back home. My friends would talk about investing and going on trips, but I did none of that. I soon realized that this salary would never be enough. So I set a new target: Google US. Whatever time I could find outside work went into competitive programming, and I soon became a Master on Codeforces. In January 2020, I started applying to Google and other companies in the US and UK. A few weeks later, COVID hit, and overnight, companies stopped hiring overseas candidates. The way out I had been working towards for months disappeared. ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ????????? Around the same time, I got an offer and joined Spotnana as a founding engineer. I really liked their vision, and I believed that growing with a young startup and holding equity in it could be the big break I needed. About a year after I had started sending money home, I sat down to see where it had gone. Almost my entire salary had been spent on interest for our credit card loans. We had not reduced the principal and had not saved anything either. After a full year of hard work and sacrifice, the list was exactly as long as the day I had written it. That was one of the lowest points of my life. It felt like I was running as hard as I could, just to stay in the exact same place. Meanwhile, I was giving Spotnana everything, working on weekdays and weekends, and was one of the top performers there. But when appraisal season came, the raise was still not as high as I was hoping for. I was really disappointed. My equity, though promising, could not help us pay off the debt anytime soon. I told my manager I would need something on the side to make up the difference. I created a programming YouTube channel and later learned Android development, but neither brought in any money. ???? ????????????????????????'???? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? During that time, I was talking to one of my college seniors who had joined Google. I told him everything, about the list, my plan and my belief that I could clear it all in two years. He listened patiently and then told me the truth. If I stayed at Spotnana, it would not take two years, it would take more than four. He said that instead of being emotional about the company, I needed to be tactical if I really wanted to solve my family's problem. He then referred me to Google. The next four months were the most focused of my life, and every spare hour went into preparing for Google. When I got rejected from Uber and Coinbase, I was terrified about what would happen next. But then, Google said yes. The day the recruiter told me I had been selected for the Google Search team is still one of the best days of my life. That night, I couldn't sleep at all. I lay awake, too happy to close my eyes, thinking about how this would finally change things for my family. For the first time since I wrote that list, I could actually see a way to clear it. ???????????? ₹????.???? ???????????????? ???????????? When I joined Google, the list still had ₹80 lakh left on it, and salary alone would take years to clear it. But Google also gave me something I had not had before: time. So with Google's permission, I started a mobile apps business with my father, working nights and weekends. In the first three months, we built a bunch of Android apps and games, but could not make any revenue. Then I analyzed iOS versus Android and decided we should build for iOS instead. So we took the bet. I bought a MacBook Pro for a hefty ₹2.1 lakh, picked our most downloaded game on Android, built its Swift version in six days, and launched it on iOS. Installs were high from day one, and within a couple of days we turned on monetization. I kept refreshing the dashboard as paying users came in, and within just a few days the game had paid back the cost of the laptop. And that was just the beginning. Our revenue grew from ₹6 lakh in the first month to ₹24 lakh in the fourth, as we added more games. I was working close to 100 hours a week between Google and our apps. Over a year and a half, our games crossed 200K downloads, with players mostly from the US, and brought in more than ₹2 crore in revenue. ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????? With that revenue and my Google salary, we finally started crossing lines off the list. This time we were not just paying interest, we were paying back the principal, one line after another. With every line we crossed off, the stress at home got a little lighter. In June 2023, we paid off the last one. The list I had written in my second year of college was finally empty. My parents were free, and after years of waiting, so was I. As soon as the last loan was cleared, I put in my papers at Google. The apps had left me with enough savings to finally start my own company. My last day at Google was the day before my 25th birthday, and on 21 July 2023, I woke up with no debt, no job, and for the first time in years, nothing standing between me and the thing I had always wanted to do. ???????????????????????? ???? ???????? ???????????????? ???????? ???? ????????????? Over the next four months, I built 12 new games, but month after month, none of them worked. And it was not just me. Apple's iOS privacy changes had broken the economics of hyper-casual games. That November, I remember walking on my terrace, thinking about whether leaving my job had even been the right choice. My parents had started telling me to get a job again. But I had waited far too long for this chance to give it up. I decided to shut the games business down and hard pivot into SaaS. I started with Shopify apps, only to realize a month later that I had no unique idea and the competition was intense. I then analyzed around 70 B2B SaaS marketplaces to find the next Shopify app store, found monday, the project management platform, and started Super Workday, building apps for teams using it. My first app there failed too, because it was too niche. For the next one, I went through the platform's feature requests and picked the biggest unsolved problem. That one worked. In April 2024, after eight months without any revenue since leaving Google, I got my first paying customer. I was so happy that day that I emailed him just to tell him he was my first customer. I still remember his name. After that, I kept launching one new app every month, and the revenue grew sharply. Today, the business runs on autopilot, has 300+ paying customers, mostly in the US, and is close to $100K in ARR. It also paid for my sister's wedding, and being able to do that for my family made me very happy and proud. ???????????? ???????????????????????????? With that income stable, I finally felt ready to go after a venture-scale idea and started building an AI executive assistant. In January 2025, South Park Commons, a Silicon Valley VC, invested $400K at a $5.7M valuation. I cannot explain what I felt the day their offer came. All those years of waiting finally made sense. My startup journey is still early. Since then, there have been many more ups and downs, and there are still many things to figure out. But for the first time, I am building the startup I always wanted to build, and I am ready for whatever comes next.— Yash Garg (@YashGargK) November 18, 2026
Garg's family debts were a result of his father's poor financial decision of investing into under-construction properties. Delayed projects, however, left the family servicing EMIs while borrowing from friends, relatives and credit cards. In his second year, Garg discovered that his family owed more than Rs 1 crore. He subsequently made a list of the family's debt and decided to pay it off first with his job.
During campus placements, he ended up joining Cohesity at Rs 18 lakh annual salary. By keeping his expenses below Rs 20,000 per month, he was able to send his earnings home to clear the debt. Later, he joined travel technology company Spotnana and was subsequently referred to Google by a college senior. Garg eventually secured a role in Google's Search team.
While being with Google and taking their permission, Garg started a mobile-app business. When the Android model failed to generate revenue, he decided to target Apple's iOS ecosystem. A week later, he re-launched the app and saw revenue spike from Rs 6 lakh in the first month to Rs 24 lakh in month four. Over 18 months, the games crossed 2,00,000 downloads and generated more than Rs 2 crore in revenue.
The earnings, along with his salary, helped the family repay the outstanding debt. They cleared the final loan in June 2023. After clearing the family debt, Garg quit Google to build his own venture. However, his first 12 games failed, followed by unsuccessful attempts in SaaS. He eventually launched Super Workday, finding his first paying customer after eight months. Today, the business has over 300 paying customers, nearly $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), according to Garg.
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With that income, he is also working on building an AI executive assistant that has found a Silicon Valley VC.
“My startup journey is still early. Since then, there have been many more ups and downs, and there are still many things to figure out. But for the first time, I am building the startup I always wanted to build, and I am ready for whatever comes next,” his X post concluded.
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