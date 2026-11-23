Many startup founders have inspiring stories about how they built their businesses from scratch. For Yash Garg, an IIT Delhi graduate, the story has a much tougher starting point. While studying at the prestigious institute, he was already dealing with Rs 1 crore in family debt.

Instead of starting with financial security, he had a huge responsibility on his shoulders. As a result, Garg decided to put his startup dream on hold, join a regular paying job instead and wait until he had his moment, the founder shared in an X post.

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From there, he moved places until landing a role at Google. This was right before he built his own Rs 2 crore mobile-app business. Still, this was not the eventual startup success story that Garg achieved ultimately. He had more setbacks and milestones to reach.

Garg's family debts were a result of his father's poor financial decision of investing into under-construction properties. Delayed projects, however, left the family servicing EMIs while borrowing from friends, relatives and credit cards. In his second year, Garg discovered that his family owed more than Rs 1 crore. He subsequently made a list of the family's debt and decided to pay it off first with his job.

During campus placements, he ended up joining Cohesity at Rs 18 lakh annual salary. By keeping his expenses below Rs 20,000 per month, he was able to send his earnings home to clear the debt. Later, he joined travel technology company Spotnana and was subsequently referred to Google by a college senior. Garg eventually secured a role in Google's Search team.

While being with Google and taking their permission, Garg started a mobile-app business. When the Android model failed to generate revenue, he decided to target Apple's iOS ecosystem. A week later, he re-launched the app and saw revenue spike from Rs 6 lakh in the first month to Rs 24 lakh in month four. Over 18 months, the games crossed 2,00,000 downloads and generated more than Rs 2 crore in revenue.

The earnings, along with his salary, helped the family repay the outstanding debt. They cleared the final loan in June 2023. After clearing the family debt, Garg quit Google to build his own venture. However, his first 12 games failed, followed by unsuccessful attempts in SaaS. He eventually launched Super Workday, finding his first paying customer after eight months. Today, the business has over 300 paying customers, nearly $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), according to Garg.

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With that income, he is also working on building an AI executive assistant that has found a Silicon Valley VC.

“My startup journey is still early. Since then, there have been many more ups and downs, and there are still many things to figure out. But for the first time, I am building the startup I always wanted to build, and I am ready for whatever comes next,” his X post concluded.

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