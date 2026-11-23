If you use WhatsApp on your computer, the government has a warning for you. The Union Home Ministry has said that active WhatsApp Web sessions can be exploited by cybercriminals to take over users' accounts.

The alert was issued on Monday by the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), part of the ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

How Accounts Can Be Misused

A WhatsApp Web session that is left logged in can give an outsider full access to the account, the advisory said. That person could go through private chats, see contacts and group conversations, and send messages while posing as the account holder. They could also use that identity to commit fraud, run phishing scams or carry out other cybercrimes.

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The agency has recommended that people avoid using WhatsApp Web for official and sensitive purposes.

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Extra Care At Work

The I4C has flagged office computers, shared systems and public devices as particular risks, since other people may be able to use them.

"Government, organizational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web session on computers," the advisory said.

Log Out Every Time

Users have been told not to keep WhatsApp Web open when they don't need it, especially on computers they share with colleagues.

Many people assume that shutting the browser tab ends the session, but according to the advisory, it does not. Users should sign out manually once they are done.

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For those who have no choice but to use WhatsApp Web briefly, the agency suggested a private or incognito browser window on a computer they trust. Even then, they should log out themselves before closing the browser.

Avoid Public Computers

The advisory has asked users to stay away from WhatsApp Web on computers they don't know or trust. These include systems at cyber cafes, public kiosks and hotel business centres, and machines borrowed from others.

Signs Of Trouble

Any strange activity on an account should be taken seriously. "Unexpected messages sent from your account, unusual replies from contacts or unexplained activity should be treated seriously," the advisory said.

The I4C has also urged people to protect their devices, operating systems and browsers, and to regularly update their security software. Users should avoid downloading suspicious content, unknown files or cracked software, it added.

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