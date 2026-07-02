WhatsApp Debunks Username Claims, Says Only Legitimate Owners Can Get Public-Figure Names — Key FAQs

Amid growing concerns of impersonation and cybe security over WhatsApp's username feature, the instant messaging platform has clarified that only legitimate owners can secure names of public-figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts. In a detailed post on X, WhatsApp has answered key frequently asked questions (FAQs).

The response comes after Indian government issued a notice to Meta Platforms, the owner of WhatsApp, over the messaging application's upcoming "usernames" feature that has triggered concerns related to impersonation, NDTV Profit earlier reported.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp introduced an optional feature for users to start conversations with personalised usernames, eliminating the need to disclose their phone numbers. The feature is scheduled for a phased global rollout over the next few months across the platform's three billion-strong user base.

Here's WhatsApp's clarification on username feature - Key FAQs

Q: Are usernames mandatory?

Nope, they are optional.

Q: What if the username isn't available?

There are a few reasons why a user might not be able to reserve the username they want:

1) It's an existing Instagram or Facebook username; these are reserved for their owners.

2) WhatApp has held well-known names and some variations of them such as public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts. Hence, they can only be claimed by their legitimate owners. If a username tries to reserve those, the system will say it's not available.

3) Someone already claimed a common name, in that case use the username generator.

ALSO READ: Govt Writes To WhatsApp: New 'Username' Feature May Spike Phishing, Digital Arrest Scams

Q: What if someone creates a username similar to another user to impersonate me or run a scam, how WhatsApp plans to stop someone from pretending?

Usernames are not available for messaging yet. When they are, and user get a message from someone new, the app will let them know the country origin, and a warning for first time outreach. Well-known public-figure names and their variations are held for verified owners. WhatsApp is also keeping a close eye on blocks and reports to take action against scammers.

Q: Can random people message if they know or guess a username?

Just like a user currently can't search for a phone number in WhatsApp, they can't search for a username. The best way to prevent someone from contacting is to add a username key and to choose a username that is unique to WhatsApp.

All the current measures remain in place to prevent unwanted contact, including warnings with details about unknown senders and the ability to block and report.

Q: What is a username key?

An extra layer of protection enabled with a username, so that another user will have to know both username and username key to contact a person. A user can reset the key at any time to stop new inbound contact through username.

Q: Will a user be required to link other Meta accounts?

If user want the same username as your Instagram or Facebook account, they'll have to link them. This one of the ways to reduce impersonation and to make sure the owner the account is legitimate. But after that, a user can unlink the account if they want, or can choose a username unique to WhatsApp.

Q: Can username be changed later?

Yes, as long as the new username that a person wants is available.

ALSO READ: Govt To Examine WhatsApp's Usernames Feature Over Impersonation Concerns

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