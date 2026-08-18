'Decades Of Journalistic Credibility, Distinctive Voice': India Inc Congratulates NDTV On New Identity

NDTV unveiled a new brand identity on Independence Day centred around the idea, “When It Really Matters”, along with a new logo. As part of the rebranding, NDTV 24x7 has been renamed simply “NDTV,” marking a new chapter for the news network.

Congratulatory wishes poured in for NDTV's new identity, with prominent India Inc. leaders extending greetings to welcome the network's rebranding.

Lauding the channel's credibility and courage RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka in a post on X said, "Congratulations to NDTV on its fresh new identity. The real brand of any news organisation is built on credibility, courage, independence and public trust. Wishing NDTV a vibrant new chapter while staying true to the values that make journalism matter."

Extending her wishes on NDTV's new identity, Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, "Keep the credibility of news flowing . Congrats!"

Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra Group Anish Shah praised the network's decades-long journalistic credibility and distinctive voice while wishing the team.

"Congratulations to @ndtv on the new chapter. NDTV has been an important part of India's media landscape, with decades of journalistic credibility and a distinctive voice. A new identity, building on a strong legacy. Wishing the team the very best as NDTV continues to evolve," he said.

Safir Anand, Senior Partner & Head of Trademarks, Commercial & Contractual IP at Anand and Anand extended wishes to rebranded NDTV and said, "A big shout out to @ndtv and its incredible team on a new identity. A new vigour towards a bigger purpose. Much congratulations to all."

Congratulating NDTV on its new logo and brand identity, KP Group Founder & Chairman Faruk G Patel said the red-and-white palette reflects energy, clarity, credibility and trust. He also highlighted the network's evolution in the changing media landscape.

Patel's post read, "A New Identity. The Same Legacy of Trust. Congratulations to NDTV on unveiling its new logo and brand identity.

The striking red and white colour palette of the new logo creates a bold, modern and distinctive identity — reflecting energy and dynamism through red, and clarity, credibility and trust through white. From pioneering 24x7 television news to evolving with a world where news is now everywhere, NDTV has consistently stayed ahead of the curve."

He added, "The move from NDTV 24x7 to NDTV reflects a changing media landscape — while reaffirming a powerful truth: the brand itself stands for credible journalism, trust and relevance. Wishing the entire NDTV team continued success as it enters this exciting new chapter."





Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.