Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 11: Strong Second Week Gives Kannada Film A Big Boost

Premada Oorali, the Kannada romantic family drama released on September 25, started on a slow note at the box office but gradually gained momentum, especially in its second week. After a strong second weekend, the film maintained its pace on Day 11, its second Monday.

Here's Premada Oorali's latest box-office performance.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On Day 11, Premada Oorali collected Rs 3 crore net in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 17.57 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 20.44 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film recorded an occupancy of 69% across 673 shows on Monday, showing that it continued to attract audiences even after entering its second week.

Box Office Journey So Far

Premada Oorali had a slow start, collecting just Rs 9 lakh net on its opening day. It earned Rs 23 lakh on Saturday before improving to Rs 55 lakh on Sunday.

Collections continued to rise during the first week, reaching Rs 65 lakh on Monday, Rs 95 lakh on Tuesday and Rs 1.15 crore on Wednesday. The film then collected Rs 1.70 crore on Thursday, taking its first-week net total to Rs 5.32 crore.

The steady growth through the first week helped Premada Oorali gain momentum going into its second weekend. The film then collected Rs 2.60 crore net on Day 8, followed by Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9.

The film recorded its highest collection so far on Day 10, earning Rs 3.85 crore net on Sunday. It followed this up with Rs 3 crore on Monday, showing a relatively strong hold after the weekend.

ALSO READ: Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collection Day 4: Animated Adventure Faces Monday Blues In India

All About The Film

Set in a village, Premada Oorali looks at family life, relationships and the differences between generations. The story follows a modern woman who marries into a traditional family and tries to adjust to her new surroundings. It also follows a father and son as they deal with their own family and relationship issues. At its heart, the film is about love, understanding and finding a balance between different ways of life.

The film features Rangayana Raghu as Naganna, Shree Raam as Santu, Tapaswini Poonaccha as Rukmini and Ramika Shivu as Vasantha. Govinde Gowda plays Broker, while Abhishek Kalmani and Abhi Mahesh play Jagga and Gopi, respectively.

Written and directed by Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali as a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes and is rated UA16+.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection: Film Marks Ajay Devgn's Best Yet, Nears Rs 200 Crore Net

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.