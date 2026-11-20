India's core sector growth surged to 10.9% in October driven by increased coal production and sharp jump in iron ore output, according to government data released on Friday.

The October data marked the highest growth since April 2024 under the revised data series, which uses 2022-23 as the base year. In September, core sector growth stood at 8.2%, while provisional figure was around 7.9%.

Coal output rose 23.1% from a year-ago period, while iron ore output climbed 26.4%.



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(This is a developing story.)

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