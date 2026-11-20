Wall Street's artificial intelligence trade is showing signs of fatigue. US stock futures slipped on Friday after Anthropic's much-anticipated stock market debut failed to restore investor confidence in the sector, with losses spreading across technology stocks, chipmakers and data centre companies.

The weakness followed a bruising session on Thursday, when all three major US benchmarks fell more than 2%, wiping out gains made earlier in the day. The selloff continued into Friday's premarket session, with investors weighing concerns over expensive AI valuations, heavy capital expenditure and the outlook for interest rates.

At 17:02:37, Nasdaq 100 futures for December 2026 were trading at 26,201.25, down 399 points or 1.50%. Dow Jones futures for December 2026 were at 49,173, marginally lower by seven points or 0.01%. E-mini S&P 500 futures stood at 7,149.25, down 48 points or 0.67%.

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Here are three developments weighing on investor sentiment.

1. Anthropic's Debut Fails To Lift AI Sentiment

Anthropic shares fell around 6.8% in premarket trading on Friday, a day after jumping more than 17% in their market debut. The Claude chatbot maker had started trading at more than 34% above its initial public offering price of $83.

According to Reuters, the listing was widely seen as an important test of investor appetite for artificial intelligence stocks. However, the early reversal suggests that enthusiasm around AI companies may not be enough to offset broader concerns about valuations and future returns.

2. Magnificent Seven, Chipmakers Face Selling Pressure

The weakness was not limited to Anthropic. Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft fell more than 1.8% each, while Alphabet traded largely unchanged.

Chipmakers faced sharper selling. Nvidia slipped 2.6%, while Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Marvell and Micron lost between 3.5% and 5.5%. Neocloud companies CoreWeave and Nebius also declined more than 5% each. The Nasdaq Composite was already 13.6% below its record closing high of October 6, Reuters reported.

3. Wall Street's Fear Gauge Hits Seven-Month High

Investor anxiety is also visible in the options market. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), often called Wall Street's fear gauge, touched 30.04 during Thursday's session, its highest level since March 30. It later stood at 29.50, up 1.08 points.

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Adding to the pressure, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials have strengthened concerns about borrowing costs. Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson said on Thursday that another interest rate increase may be necessary to bring inflation under control.

Meanwhile, the selloff comes despite a relatively strong earnings season. According to LSEG data cited by Reuters, 83.5% of the 462 S&P 500 companies that had reported results through Wednesday beat analyst earnings expectations.

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