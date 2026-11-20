Traffic violators in Maharashtra could find it increasingly difficult to escape detection with the state government planning to equip its traffic police with 8,500 upgraded e-challan machines featuring high resolution cameras and night vision technology.

The existing handheld e-challan devices will reportedly be replaced with the upgraded machines as part of efforts to strengthen the traffic police.

The upgraded devices are expected to reach traffic police units across Maharashtra by February 2027 and are expected to help with the limitations in the existing camera systems, particularly when it comes to capturing clear photographs after dark.

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This upgrade could help officers identify offending vehicles more accurately.

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The proposed upgrade will also involve a change in the banking arrangement for Maharashtra's e-challan system. According to Mumbai Mirror, under the proposed agreement, a bank will provide the upgraded handheld machines and take over the payment mechanism for traffic fines, replacing the existing arrangement.

One Nation, One Challan

The equipment upgrade is part of the broader 'One Nation, One Challan' initiative, which is aimed at streamlining traffic enforcement and penalty payments through digital technology.

According to the Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police's official website, the state's e-challan system uses surveillance cameras, speed-detection systems and handheld devices operated by traffic personnel to identify violations. These include over-speeding, jumping traffic signals, driving without a seat belt, riding without a helmet and using mobile phones while driving.

Once a violation is confirmed, an electronic challan is generated and sent to the vehicle owner's registered mobile number or email address. Motorists can check their challan details and make payments through the official Maharashtra Traffic E-Challan portal.

The state police also provide facilities for tracking challan histories and raising disputes against penalties.

The proposed deployment of 8,500 upgraded machines is expected to improve the quality of evidence collected during traffic enforcement, particularly during nighttime operations. However, the new devices are planned for rollout by February 2027 and have not yet been reported as operational.

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