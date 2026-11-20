Midwest Energy Ltd has been selected to set up a 1,200-tonne-per-annum (MTPA) rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing project under the Centre's Rs 7,280-crore incentive scheme, marking a step forward in India's efforts to build domestic capacity for materials critical to electric mobility, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

The company, in a statement, said it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Ministry of Heavy Industries after emerging as a successful bidder under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM). It quoted a sales incentive rate of Rs 505.05 per kg for the project.

The LOI is conditional, with Midwest Energy required to furnish a performance security of Rs 40 crore within 90 days of its receipt.

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The government will issue the final Letter of Award after verifying that the company has met the stipulated conditions under the scheme and the request for proposal, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Midwest Energy has already invested Rs 250 crore in a rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. Its Phase-I plant, with an initial capacity of 500 tonnes per annum, is currently undergoing commissioning.

The company aims to scale up its manufacturing capacity to 1,500 MTPA by the end of 2027, it said.

The government-backed scheme is intended to establish an integrated domestic manufacturing ecosystem for sintered rare earth permanent magnets, reducing India's reliance on imported supplies of these strategically important materials.

"The Letter of Intent marks an important milestone in Midwest Energy's journey towards building domestic capabilities in rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing. With our Hyderabad facility progressing through commissioning, we are focused on developing indigenous manufacturing capabilities and contributing to India's efforts to build a more resilient and self-reliant supply chain for critical materials. We see significant long-term opportunities across electric mobility, renewable energy and other advanced industrial applications," said Soumya Kollareddy, whole-time director and chief executive officer.

Sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets are among the strongest commercially available permanent magnets and are used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbine generators, industrial equipment, consumer electronics and several aerospace and defence applications.

Their importance has grown alongside the expansion of electric mobility and renewable energy, where high-performance magnets enable compact, efficient motors and generators.

India's dependence on imported rare earth magnets exposes manufacturers to supply-chain disruptions, price volatility and geopolitical risks. Developing domestic manufacturing capabilities is therefore a strategic priority, particularly as the country seeks to expand its electric vehicle and clean energy industries.

The Centre's Rs 7,280-crore REPM scheme is aimed at addressing this vulnerability by incentivising domestic production of sintered permanent magnets and encouraging investment in the manufacturing value chain.

Midwest Energy's rare earth magnet investment forms part of a broader push into emerging energy technologies.

The company has also established a battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufacturing facility in Bengaluru with an annual capacity of 1.2 GWh, backed by an investment of about Rs 100 crore.

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