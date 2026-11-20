Hepatologist and science communicator Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as "The Liver Doc", has accused "alternative medicine practitioners, wellness coaches, gym bros and other scamsters" of vandalising his Wikipedia page, and has launched a personal website in response.

In a post on X on Friday, Philips said the site was created to document his "professional, academic, social media activities, public health advocacy and research".

He called it "exhaustive and informative" and said an interactive blog on current developments in health and medicine would follow "in due course".

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What The Website Says

The site, theliverdr.in, describes Philips as a clinician, scientist, public health activist and author. It lists him as Senior Consultant and Physician-Scientist in Clinical and Translational Hepatology at The Liver Institute, Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi.

According to the site, he has authored over 266 peer-reviewed publications and is on Stanford University's list of the world's top 2% scientists.

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It also lists the President of India Gold Medal for Academic Excellence in Hepatology (2016), the UK Skeptic Ockham Award for Skeptical Activism (2025) and a shortlisting for the 2026 John Maddox Prize.

The site says he has faced more than 16 civil, criminal and regulatory proceedings, as well as doxing and death threats.

A Prominent And Polarising Figure

Philips has built a large online following by criticising unproven health claims and by documenting liver injury linked to herbal and alternative products. His Wikipedia entry describes him as an Indian hepatologist and clinician-scientist known on social media for critical views of alternative medicine.

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His activism has led to legal disputes. In 2023, X suspended his account following a Bengaluru court order in a defamation case brought by Himalaya Wellness Company. The Karnataka High Court later directed X to restore his access. Philips said at the time that he stood by his claims and had cited published data.

Earlier this year, he published a memoir, 'The Liver Doctor: Stories of Love, Loss and Regeneration', with HarperCollins India.

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