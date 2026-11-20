Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's television series, Mahabharat, has criticised Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, describing it as an "agenda film" and urging the government to investigate its reported Rs.4,000 crore budget and funding process.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, scholar, actor and former MP Nitish Bharadwaj, said that the film "seems like an agenda film" and urged the government to "do the money trail" into its funding.

Bharadwaj objected to Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram, stating that, "Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face," he said. "That's not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada."

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He objected to the portrayal of Ram leaving Ayodhya in tears and argued that the film fails to reflect the Ikshvaku clan's code of honour, captured in the line: "Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaayi par vachan na jaayi."

He also criticised the portrayal of Ravana, played by Yash, stating that, "Ravan's negatives were not shown at all," he said, adding that the character comes across "like a Marxist communist leader".

He also cited episodes from the Aranya Kand and Yuddha Kand that he felt had been left out of the film. "Nobody is clean white and clean black," he said, arguing that Ravan's downfall was the result of his negative traits.

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Bharadwaj raised two questions for producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari.

The first question was related to the concept of the avatar. If Ravan was the wise and just king depicted in the film, he asked, "What was the need of Vishnu's avatar as Lord Ram?" He argued that the portrayal "nullified the entire concept of avatar".

His second question was about the sequel of the film, expected to come out on Diwali in 2028. Bharadwaj stated that a young generation that "does not read" could spend the next two years admiring Ravan as a "cool dude".

He questioned how the makers would then portray Ram defeating Ravan in Part 2. "This weakling that you showed as Lord Ram is going to kill Ravan," he said. "You are making a hero out of a villain and a villain out of a hero."

The actor also raised concerns about the film's reported Rs 4,000-crore budget. During the NDTV interview, Bharadwaj claimed that money had entered the production company from Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

He urged the government to investigate the sources of the funding and examine the money trail. When asked who was allegedly behind the agenda, Bharadwaj responded, "I don't know. That's for the government to look into."

He further questioned whether similar creative liberties would be taken with films depicting Islam or Christianity.

Interestingly, Bharadwaj had initially praised the film's trailer and predicted that it could win the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. According to NDTV, his expectations were influenced by the reported budget, director Nitesh Tiwari's filmmaking credentials and AR Rahman's music.

However, watching the finished film changed his opinion. In a subsequent statement, Bharadwaj explicitly withdrew his earlier appreciation. He wrote that by portraying Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair ruler, the film alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of an avatar.

Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra, features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan. The two-part cinematic adaptation has also attracted criticism from actors Mukesh Khanna and Sunil Lahri over its portrayal of characters and the treatment of the epic.

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