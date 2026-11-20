The makers of Ramayana have released new songs from the film, leaving fans impressed with the music. Social media users have been praising the tracks, with many asking, “Where were these songs all this time?”

The World of Ramayana has released the full song 'Awadh Ke Ram Chale'. Composed by Arnab Dutta, the song features lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas and vocals by Abhay Jodhpurkar. The track captures the pain of a father as he faces separation from his son.

It is picturised on the sequence in which Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman leave Ayodhya for their 14-year exile.

Earlier, on November 17, the makers released another track, 'O Ragho', which also received an enthusiastic response from fans.

The latest song has been receiving considerable appreciation on social media, with fans sharing their reactions on X. Here are some of the responses.

Ramayana New Song Reactions

The new song 'Awadh Ke Ram Chale' has struck a chord with fans, many of whom have been mesmerised by the music and praised the track on social media.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection: Film's Earnings Dip Further On Day 15, Cross Rs 860 Crore Net Mark In India

Ramayana: Cast And Story

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

The first instalment traces Rama's journey from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, leading up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. It concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict in the second part.

The sequel will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be portrayed by veteran actor Sunny Deol.

The two-part action-adventure saga is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Malhotra is also the CEO of DNEG, the visual effects company that has won eight Academy Awards.

The film features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are leading the action choreography.

The first part, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, was released on November 5. The second instalment is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2028.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Film Beats Chinese Movie Ne Zha 2's Lifetime Total At North American Box Office

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