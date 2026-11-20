A US nurse and single mother has quit her full-time job to become a content creator after earning about $88,071 (roughly Rs 82 lakh) in seven months from brand deals alone, according to a video she posted on Instagram under the handle itssarah.ann.

In the video, she says the income, after her agency's cut and taxes, was higher than her annual salary as a nurse.

From First Deal To Full-Time Creator

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The creator says she signed her first brand deal in May this year, and that deals have kept coming since, with some months busier than others. Between May and November, she says, she signed contracts worth $187,785, or about Rs 1.75 crore.

She says she is counting only brand deals. Earnings from digital products, views and affiliate links are not included.

Where The Money Went

She says she does not keep the full amount. An agency pitches her to brands and negotiates deals, and takes a percentage of each. She did not disclose that share, but called it "very well deserved". She also says she sets aside 25% to 35% for taxes.

After both deductions, she says, about $88,071 was left. That is about 47% of the contracted total, by this reporter's calculation.

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A Story Of Self-Doubt

The creator says that a little over a year and a half ago she began posting content, unsure whether it could lead anywhere. She wondered who would want to watch "a single mom who's a nurse who lives at home".

She says she quit to spend more time creating content and with her family, and said the earnings gave her enough confidence to do so. She did not say which hospital or specialty she worked in, or what her nursing salary was.

Message To Followers

Addressing people who "don't believe themselves", she said she used to be one of them. She thanked her followers for changing her life and urged others to try creating content, saying they have "nothing to lose but everything to gain".

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