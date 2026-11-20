Gangster Naseem Durrani, who was allegedly associated with Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. He was killed in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and the Noida Special Task Force (STF), according to NDTV.

The 37-year-old gangster was accused of killing a man near the office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra this week. He had allegedly fired around 20 rounds at 26-year-old Sameer in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on November 16. Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Durrani's name surfaced during the investigation into the murder, following which police teams began tracking his movements. The murder is suspected to be linked to an ongoing gang rivalry between the Naseem Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs.

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Delhi Gang War

Investigators suspected that Sameer's murder was connected to an ongoing gang rivalry involving Durrani's group and the rival gang associated with Haroon Saifi. NDTV reported that Sameer was allegedly involved in criminal activities and had recently been detained by district police for questioning in connection with a criminal case. He was subsequently released after interrogation.

The rivalry had earlier claimed the lives of several people. Raja Mewati, also known as Akki Don and Haroon Saifi's maternal uncle, was shot dead on May 26. Durrani was identified as the alleged main shooter in the murder.

On June 15, Rashid, alias Pani Wala, who was described as Durrani's close associate and alleged financier, was also killed. Haroon Saifi and members of his gang were subsequently arrested in connection with Rashid's murder.

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Who was Naseem Durrani?

Naseem Durrani, also known as Rizwan, had reportedly been in contact with Chhota Shakeel, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim. According to NDTV, Shakeel had allegedly assigned Durrani the task of killing gangster Chhota Rajan in Tihar Jail in 2016.

Durrani was also accused of plotting the assassination of Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah and was arrested in case related to the threats to the journalist. He faced over 20 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

Durrani's encounter in Bulandshahr marks a significant development in the investigation into Sameer's murder and the wider gang rivalry. Police investigations into the cases and the alleged criminal network remain subject to their respective legal proceedings.

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