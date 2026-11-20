Anthropic may be barely five years old, but its employees could already be sitting on a fortune. At an assumed share price of $83, the artificial intelligence company's stock options and restricted stock units could be worth a combined $232.5 billion. Spread across its workforce of 5,300 people, that works out to nearly $44 million per employee.

That is an average, not the amount every employee stands to receive. But the scale of the company's employee equity pool emerges from figures disclosed in its latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

As of Sept. 30, 2026, Anthropic had 1.77 billion Class A shares linked to outstanding stock options and another 1.03 billion shares linked to restricted stock units. Together, the two pools amount to roughly 2.8 billion shares.

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At $83 apiece, those shares would be valued at around $232.5 billion. Dividing that figure by the company's 5,300 employees puts the average at approximately $43.9 million.

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Stock Awards

Anthropic has set aside shares for employees through two schemes — stock options, which allow workers to buy shares at a pre-set price, and stock awards, which employees receive once they meet certain conditions.

The filing shows that employees can buy 1.77 billion shares through stock options at an average price of $2.91 a share. Another 1.03 billion shares have been set aside for employees as stock awards, which they receive after meeting specified conditions. The filing states that the service-based condition for these awards would not be met as of Nov. 19, 2026. Any applicable performance-based condition would be met once the registration statement becomes effective.

What Employee Gets

The nearly $44 million figure is a mathematical average based on the company's workforce and the gross value of the underlying shares. It does not mean each employee holds equity worth that amount.

Individual holdings will vary depending on the number of options and RSUs awarded, the conditions attached to them and the eventual market price of the shares.

The calculation also does not deduct the $2.91 weighted-average exercise price attached to the outstanding options. The amount employees can ultimately realise will depend on the cost of exercising their options and the price at which the shares trade.

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