Kirsten Schwalbe, celebrated last month as the longest-lived person in Danish history, is facing scrutiny after archival records reportedly showed she held two local leadership posts in Denmark's Nazi party during the German occupation.

Her publisher has pulled her biography from sale.

A Record-Breaking Life

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Born on 10 March 1914, Schwalbe became Denmark's oldest-ever living person on 14 October, at 112 years and 218 days. She overtook Karla Lindholm Jensen, who died in 2020 aged 112 years and 217 days.

She and her 104-year-old brother, Bertel, are also recognised as the world's oldest living sibling pair.

The milestone made her a national figure. A biography was published and cameras followed her for the TV series "Kirstens vilde år". The book, "Vi skal have noget at grine af", was published by Gyldendal on 8 October, six days before she set the record.

The Revelations

According to documents reviewed by Danish outlet Frihedsbrevet, she held two local leadership positions in the Danish Nazi party during the occupation.

Records cited in Danish coverage date her membership of the Danish National Socialist Workers Party to August 1941. Historian Claus Bundgård Christensen has described her as one of the "prominent Nazis" in the Holstebro area.

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Her membership had surfaced earlier. In October, she said she joined at her husband's request and did not sympathise with Nazism. She told TV Midtvest she "barely knew what it was", having never been interested in politics.

The newer reports on leadership roles contradict that account, but she has not been quoted responding to them.

Fallout For The Biography

Gyldendal has stopped selling the book. Newly uncovered archives showed that the biography omitted her party roles. The publisher had said it would address her party membership in new editions.

Why It Matters

Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany from April 1940 to May 1945. Danish Nazi party membership was small and is still a sensitive subject in the country.

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