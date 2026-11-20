Amid several technology outages across US government bodies in a single week, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) has pulled a large number of its applications offline after an internal alert about a cybersecurity incident, Nextgov/FCW and Government Executive reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the shutdowns have disrupted many of the systems the department uses to route money to farmers. USDA runs programmes such as crop insurance and compensation for harvest losses caused by events like bad weather.

Who is behind the intrusion, and whether any data was stolen, remains unknown.

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According to an email the publications reviewed, USDA's cybersecurity and privacy operations team flagged a "security incident" and the department's IT division was told to reset all database passwords across environments.

The email, sent on Monday by Chris Rottler, acting assistant chief information officer at the Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, said the step was causing applications to fail. It is not known whether the message reached every employee.

A technical bulletin dated Thursday, also seen by the outlets, warned that maintenance was continuing and that apps could suffer on-and-off disruption for the rest of the week. One source said some staff also struggled with the department's VPN by late Thursday.

Two of the sources said employees have been unable to open client-facing tools used to track loan applications and other aid.

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Staff have grown increasingly frustrated, they said, and senior officials have shared little with them. One source said they had received only a vague hint of a possible breach.

Some employees fear USDA is the latest victim in a string of disruptions, the sources said, pointing to recent outages affecting aviation networks, financial systems, Microsoft tools and the National Security Agency. Those earlier incidents were not described as cyberattacks.

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How Crop Insurance, Farm Payments Work

For US farmers, USDA is a key source of financial protection. Crop insurance is federally subsidised and sold through private insurers, with USDA's Risk Management Agency overseeing the programme. It pays out when yields or revenue fall below set levels because of drought, floods or other hazards.

Separately, USDA's Farm Service Agency handles farm loans and a range of support and disaster-relief payments.

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