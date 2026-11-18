Four big technology failures hit between 12 and 17 November, disrupting workplace email, air travel, banking and Apple's services.

The companies and agencies involved attributed them to technical faults, such as network changes, a software bug and an update, and not to cyberattacks.

Microsoft: Work Grinds To A Halt

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A network change knocked out Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services across 74 countries for over a day.

The outage ran from 12 to 14 November. Microsoft said an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade surfaced after a recent network change. It said the outage was not the result of a cyberattack.

FAA: Flights Halted Nationwide

On 13 November, a technical problem hit the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications network at about 3.30 p.m. Eastern Time, prompting a nationwide ground stop. It was lifted at about 8.15 p.m.

The FAA said airlines cancelled about 12,462 flights, though not all were directly caused by the ground stop. The agency attributed the failure to a data flood from two sites.

It was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, and before that the last had followed the 9/11 attacks.

ALSO READ | 'Companies Only Realise After Damage Is Done': Engineer On Microsoft Outage And Why AI Won't Replace Programmers

JPMorgan Chase: A Bug Slows Payments

On 16 November, a Chase spokesman said the bank had experienced a software bug in an on-premise hardware system, and that it was not cyber-related. Online banking, transfers and Zelle payments slowed for thousands of customers.

Customers of other banks were affected only when dealing with Chase. US Bank said its systems were not directly hit, and Zelle said it was not down. Spikes in Downdetector reports for rivals may therefore reflect those Chase-linked transactions.

Apple: Services Disrupted

On 17 November, Apple said an internal update caused outages that disrupted iCloud, Apple Pay and the App Store. It later told The New York Post that services were back up and running.

ALSO READ | Apple Works To Restore Systems After Internal Update Causes Outage

What Connects The Outages

None of the four was blamed on hackers. Each traced back to routine changes inside complex systems: an upgrade, a network fault, a software bug and an update. Because services such as email, air traffic communications and payments share infrastructure, one fault can spread widely, and fixes can take hours.

Microsoft has promised a fuller report, and the FAA says it is working on modernising air traffic control technology.

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