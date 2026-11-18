Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has revealed that he was heavily involved in choosing actor Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. "There was something special about Rob", Bezos said at Semafor Silicon Valley & The World Event on Tuesday.

Amazon now has a major say in the 007 franchise after buying MGM in 2022. This will be the first Bond film without the Broccoli family controlling its creative direction since 1962.

Bezos said he was initially not convinced about Pattinson because he was already too famous. But after watching his screen tests, Bezos said it was clear that Pattinson was the perfect fit for the iconic spy.

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"...I was heavily involved ... .we ran a really tight process...we down selected to five actors and we did real old fashioned screen test...," Bezos said, adding that all the actors were extraordinarily talented. "They were all amazing...but there was something special about Rob...," he added, as reported by BBC.

Robert Pattinson, known for blockbuster films like Batman and the Twilight series, has been announced as the next James Bond this week. He will take over from Daniel Craig in the upcoming 26th 007 film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

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The role has typically gone to an actor who is not as well-known at the time of casting. But Bezos said in screen tests, "it was so obvious he is James Bond".

The upcoming Bond film will mark a major change for the franchise, as the Broccoli family, which has overseen it since 1962, will no longer be in charge. The film is expected to release in 2028. The next 007 film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. However, the makers have not yet revealed the film's title or exact release date.

In a statement, the London-born actor said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."

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