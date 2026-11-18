Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collected Rs 3.24 crore net in India as of the latest Day 14 update on Wednesday, 18 November at 12:pm. That took its domestic total to Rs 824.19 crore net and Rs 984.92 crore gross. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.35 crore net from 6,047 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 32 lakh from 323 shows, followed by Tamil with Rs 29 lakh from 301 shows and Telugu with Rs 28 lakh from 395 shows. The update covered 7,066 shows across the four languages.

Ramayana is unlikely to cross Rs 900 crore net in India on Wednesday. It still needs Rs 75.81 crore to reach the milestone, more than the Rs 60.35 crore it earned on Monday and Tuesday combined.

The film collected Rs 28.35 crore net on Tuesday, down 11.4% from Rs 32 crore on Monday. Occupancy fell to 22.9% from 25.3%, even as the number of shows rose to 22,551 from 22,395.

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Day 13 Language-Wise Collection

The Hindi version continued to lead the film's earnings on Day 13, collecting Rs 20.75 crore from 17,867 shows. Malayalam contributed Rs 2.35 crore, while Kannada earned Rs 2 crore. Tamil and Telugu collected Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

Overall Language-Wise Collection

Hindi has contributed the largest share of the film's domestic earnings so far. The Hindi version has collected Rs 627 crore. Kannada stands second with Rs 67.20 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 52.40 crore.

The Tamil version has earned Rs 38.05 crore, while Malayalam has contributed Rs 36.65 crore.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Ramayana opened strongly on November 5 and continued to draw audiences during its first week. It collected Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2. The film saw a rise over the weekend, earning Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4.

Its collections increased further on Monday, with Day 5 bringing in Rs 107.50 crore. The film earned Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. The collections then dropped to Rs 32 crore on Day 12 and Rs 28.35 crore on Day 13.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings the Indian epic to the big screen. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others.

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