Public Provident Fund is a long-term savings scheme that offers guaranteed returns and is totally tax-free. Since the scheme has a 15-year lock-in period, it is natural for account holders to plan for the future.

ALSO READ: Rs 10,000 Per Month Into PPF vs NPS: Which Is More Tax Efficient For Your Retirement?

This also means ensuring that your account has a nominee. If you are a parent, it is possible that you would consider your child as the nominee for your PPF account to ensure that they receive the maturity corpus even when you are not around.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

This is totally possible as PPF scheme allows you to make a minor as the account nominee. There are a few things to keep in mind. Since the nominee is below 18 years of age, they cannot directly handle the claim if the account holder passes away.

In such cases, the guardian or legal representative may have to complete the claim process on the minor's behalf.

How Things Work

To open a PPF account, Form A is required, but it does not include a nomination section. For this, a separate Form E is prescribed. You can get the form from the bank or post office while opening the account.

Making A Minor PPF Nominee:

If the nominee is a minor, the account holder can appoint another person to receive the money on the minor's behalf until they turn 18. A subscriber can also change or cancel the nomination at any time. For this, Form F needs to be submitted to the bank or post office where the PPF account is held.

If the account holder dies, the nominee has to submit Form G along with proof of death to claim the money. If there is no nominee, the legal heirs can claim the money by submitting Form G and the required documents.

ALSO READ: PPF Account Inactive? How To Reactivate It And What Happens To Your Money

One important point is that the PPF balance continues to earn interest even after the account holder's death. A nominee cannot continue the deceased person's PPF account in their own name. If they want, they have to open their own separate PPF account.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.