Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru recently held a puja at home as they prepare to become parents. The actor shared pictures from the ceremony, showing family elders blessing her and the couple taking part in the traditional rituals.

In the pictures posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Samantha is seen wearing a red Anarkali suit, while Raj is dressed in a cream kurta and white pyjamas. Samantha captioned the pictures “US” with a white heart emoji.

One photograph shows the couple sitting together and looking at each other during the ceremony. Other pictures capture them taking part in the rituals.

She also shared a picture with her mother, Ninette Prabhu, and posed with the women from the family.

Samantha Shares Glimpses Of Her Pregnancy

The puja comes after Samantha and Raj celebrated a traditional Seemantham ceremony in September. It included Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam), a special ritual from the Srividya tradition.

Samantha has been sharing different moments from her pregnancy with her fans. Earlier this month, she posted a picture of herself relaxing on a sofa in black sunglasses while showing off her baby bump.

Giving a funny twist to the usual maternity photoshoots, she wrote, “Consider this my maternity shoot.”

The actor has also shared videos of herself working out during pregnancy. In one of them, she was seen lifting weights and doing other exercises.

Samantha confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026 at the success meet of her Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram. She also spoke about taking a break from acting after completing her current work.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans,” she said.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Casual Baby Bump Moment: 'Consider This My Maternity Shoot'

Samantha And Raj's Love Story

Samantha and Raj's association goes back to 2021, when they worked together on The Family Man 2. Samantha played Raji in the series, which Raj created with Krishna DK. They later joined hands for Citadel: Honey Bunny, featuring Varun Dhawan.

Their off-screen bond drew attention when they began attending events together and sharing pictures on social media. Samantha was also spotted cheering for Raj's Chennai Super Champs during the World Pickleball League. The couple eventually married on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Samantha recently starred in Maa Inti Bangaaram, a Telugu action drama directed by Nandini Reddy. She also produced the film under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The production house had earlier made its debut with the 2025 film Subham, in which Samantha appeared in a cameo.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her Go To Morning Routine During Pregnancy

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