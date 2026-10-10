Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her Go To Morning Routine During Pregnancy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy, has revealed the morning routine she follows to stay balanced and positive. The actor spoke about her habits at a recent event hosted by ZOY, a healthy period-care brand founded by the actor.

The Maa Inti Bangaram star spends 45 minutes to an hour each day journaling, getting sunlight and meditating, calling the routine an important part of her life.

She explained that she follows the routine every day, no matter where she is or how busy she gets. “It really, really balances my nervous system. If I look like I am doing 100 things, it is only because of this particular morning routine,” she said.

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Samantha on Gratitude Journaling

Samantha begins her morning by writing a page in her gratitude journal. However, she admitted that the habit was not easy to follow at first.

The actor started journaling during a difficult period in her life after someone suggested that she try it. Since she was struggling at the time, finding positive things to write about was challenging.

“For the first few months, I found it excruciatingly hard to write positive things in this journal, especially because I wasn't feeling that way,” she said.

Samantha continued the practice and gradually noticed a change in her outlook, even though her situation had not improved much initially.

“It has an incredible impact. So, I was already happy even before I became healthy again,” she added.

"I have experienced it myself, which is why I strongly advocate positive affirmations and manifestation because I am a living example of it working”. She also pointed out that she does not need an influencer to explain the benefits of journaling to her.

After writing in her journal, Samantha spends some time in the sunlight and meditates. She considers these activities an important part of her morning routine and makes sure to follow them regularly.

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Samantha's Workout Routine

Apart from focusing on her mental well-being, Samantha has continued to exercise during her pregnancy. While she has changed her workouts to suit her current needs, she still makes time to stay active.

A few months ago, the actor shared photos and videos of her fitness routine on social media. The post showed her lifting weights, doing seated cable rows and practising yoga.

Sharing her thoughts on exercising during pregnancy, the mother-to-be wrote, “Goals are different when you are growing a tiny human, and I think that might be the strongest thing this body has ever done.”

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