Katrina Kaif Isn’t Letting Online Trolls Run Her Life: '’Would Be Paralysed With Fear'

Katrina Kaif has spoken out against online trolling and body-shaming after facing criticism over her post-pregnancy appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Speaking at a Kay Beauty event in London, the actor urged people not to let social media comments affect their self-worth or influence their personal choices.

“I think we really need to be careful of letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth and our value, because there are so many opinions out there that if we're going to start trying to cater to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself,” she said.

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Speaking about herself, she said that whenever she comes across criticism on social media, she ignores it. “If I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear, unable to move ahead in my life or any sphere of life," she added.

The actor added that sometimes the world celebrates you, and other times, “you have to be your own biggest cheerleader.”

Advising women in the audience, Katrina said, “You really have to accept yourself and be true to yourself, to who you are in this moment. And that's going to change from day to day. It's going to change from different times and different phases in your life,” she said.

‘Don't Take Yourself Too Seriously'

The Kay Beauty co-founder added that sometimes a person feels like they have seen everything, and at another moment, they can go into an existential crisis.

“There are times where you feel like you're acing everything in life and there are other times where you feel like, I just can't get anything right. There are times where you feel like you're looking and feeling like the best version of yourself and other times I think you are on a journey to get there,” Katrina added.

Concluding her advice, Katrina said that people should take social media opinions lightly. “Don't take yourself too seriously, and just have fun with it,” she said.

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Katrina Kaif Trolled After The Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

The social media criticism started in September after Katrina attended the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai with Vicky Kaushal.

Pictures and videos from the event went viral and a myriad of comments about her appearance and weight started filling the comments section. Several users talked about the changes in her appearance after pregnancy, prompting many to speak out against body-shaming and the scrutiny faced by women after childbirth.

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