Is Drishyam 4 On The Cards? Here's What Ajay Devgn Says As Drishyam 3 Nears Rs 400 Crore Mark

Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam: The Conclusion has officially completed its first week on a high note, grossing Rs 383.60 crore worldwide. The film has emerged as a historical blockbuster for the franchise, shattering records right from its opening on October 2.

The film, which came to Hindi cinema as an adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam thriller starring Mohanlal, followed its own route in the third and final chapter.

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What's even more interesting? Although Drishyam 3 was billed as ‘The Conclusion', Ajay Devgn has kept the door to a fourth instalment slightly ajar. He maintained that the latest film is supposed to be the finale, but added, ‘Never say never.'

Is Drishyam 4 On The Cards?

Asked about Drishyam 4 in an interview with Gulf News, Ajay said, “At the moment, it is a conclusion. I can't predict it.”

Pressed on whether another film could happen, he added, “See, I can't predict it. Never say never. But, no, the decision was [that] this is the conclusion, so right now this is the conclusion.”

Hindi And Malayalam Teams Shared Their Scripts

After Abhishek Pathak and his father, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Panorama Studios acquired the franchise from the Malayalam makers, the two teams began working together.

But Ajay Devgn revealed, “Honestly speaking, they had not decided to make a third one. We were toying with the idea, and I think all the writers worked out some ideas, and they didn't work. And finally, things fell into place.”

Why The Hindi ‘Drishyam' Went Its Own Way

The Singham actor says the Hindi and Malayalam teams actually compared what they were developing before deciding to proceed with different stories.

He added, “We spoke to them and we were like, ‘Let's make it, we have a script.' And then they said that they're also working on something and they had a script. So, we thought, let's hear each other out and decide what to do.”

The Hindi writers Abhishek Pathak, Aamii Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh then exchanged scripts with Joseph, the writer of the Malayalam film.

“Finally, we came to the conclusion that this is a fabulous script, but it is most suited for their audience. And we were very confident about our script. So, then we decided that we will go ahead.”

It was undoubtedly the riskier option as comparisons between the Malayalam and Hindi versions have been inevitable, Ajay said, adding that he believed creative confidence comes when the material itself is strong enough.

“When you work hard and then, you know, you get something which is, like, to the point, then you're confident enough to make it the way you want to make it,” he concluded.

While the fate of Drishyam franchise's Hindi version remains uncertain, Mohanlal's fourth instalment is officially in works.

What We Know About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Made under the direction of Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third and final instalment in the Drishyam film franchise. The Hindi thriller has been produced by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios.

It stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion: Box Office Numbers

The film has been enjoying a successful run at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed Rs 13 crore net in India on day 7 across 15,758 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 294.60 crore and total India net collections to Rs 245.50 crore so far. Overseas, the worldwide gross collection of the film is Rs 383.60 crore.

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