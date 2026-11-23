The internet on Monday, was abuzz with memes parodying the reinstatement of Nvidia's co-founder chief executive officer Jensen Huang after he resigned, following a scandal that involved his affair with Alice Huang who was alleged to be engaging in espionage on behalf of China's government, according to US authorities.

Here's a look at some notable attempts at humour with regards to the reinstatement of Huang as CEO:

'Took A Week Off To Play GTA 6'

The parody account Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. on social media platform 'X' joked that Huang may have deliberately resigned in order to play Rockstar Games' highly anticipated release 'Grand Theft Auto VI' (GTA 6), due to the fact that it released a few days after he had resigned. GTA 6 in of itself was memed for its lengthy development time, having released 13 years after its predecessor 'Grand Theft Auto V.'

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'Jensen The White'

In replies to Elon Musk's post approving of Huang's return, users commented the phrase 'Jensen The White', a reference to a meme that was posted prior to his reinstatement that made parallels to Huang's departure to the death of the fictional wizard Gandalf The Grey in the ' The Lord Of The Rings' books and movies. Gandalf initially died fighting the monster Balrog, returning as an even more powerful version of himself clad in a white robe, with the name the Gandalf The White.

The meme stated that Huang would return with a white version of his signature black leather jacket and proclaim himself, 'Jensen The White.' Many users made references to the meme after the news broke of Huang's return as CEO.

'Jensen The Boss'

'X' user Nikhil. used a clip from the movie 'Sivaji The Boss' starring Indian superstar Rajinikanth, which featured the scene where his character fakes his death and returns as a wealthy businessman to take revenge on the film's antagonist, a scene that is noted for its extensive "aura farming" properties.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Is Back: Nvidia Reinstates Ousted CEO 11 Days After His Shock Exit

Jensen Huang As WWE's The Undertaker

WallStreetBets, the online community that is known for making aggressive stock market trades, also posted an AI video on its official 'X' account, portraying Jensen Huang as the wrestler, 'The Undertaker' from the World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) live shows and TV programs.

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