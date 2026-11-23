Nvidia announced reinstatement of its co-founder Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its board, with immediate effect, just 11 days after he resigned following a controversy that erased billions from the world's largest chipmaker.

Huang's alleged relationship with a woman who is said to have links to Chinese intelligence, raised doubts over national security and Nvidia's China business. Further, claims of another extramarital relationship, eventually led to his resignation.

Here's a timeline of all events that led to Huang's return, from allegations of an affair with Alice Huang to his resignation and comeback -

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Allegations Surface

On October 29, The New York Times first reported that a top executive at a Singapore-based Megaspeed was under scrutiny for possible links of Nvidia AI chips to China. The executive, Alice Huang reportedly had a close relationship with Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive.

Huang Admits

Days after the allegations emerged, Huang opened up on the affair, while the Nvidia board said it will conduct an investigation. In an email to employees that day, Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, apologised to his family and colleagues, and said he would cooperate with the inquiry. He will remain CEO while the investigation is underway.

Trump Backs Huang

US President Donald Trump praised Huang, saying he should continue to serve as Nvidia CEO. Speaking to reporters before returning to Washington, Trump called Huang a "fine person" and hailed his leadership. "I hope everything's fine. He's done such an incredible job," he said.

READ | Nvidia Shares Climb 35% After Board Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO

Investors React

Meanwhile, Huang faced a proposed shareholder class-action lawsuit on claims that the chipmaker concealed information about his alleged relationship with a woman linked to Chinese intelligence. The lawsuit accused Nvidia and its CEO of misleading investors by not disclosing information that could have raised national security concerns and affected the company's reputation and business prospects, Reuters reported. The complaint was filed in a federal court in San Jose, California, which alleged that Nvidia and Huang withheld information over the alleged affair with Alice Huang.

Allegation Of Another Affair Emerge

Following the revelation of his first affair, Huang faced fresh controversy regarding another extramarital relationship, involving a senior executive at the chipmaker who reportedly worked directly under him. New York Times reported that Huang had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

Huang Resigns

On November 12, Huang has resigned as president, chief executive officer and board member following days of mounting pressure over his admitted extramarital affair and reports that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO and will keep her role as executive vice president and CFO until the board names a permanent successor. The board then said it is in search for a permanent CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates.

Right after his resignation, Nvidia shares plunged, losing 23% over the following week to close at $125.53 on Friday, November 20.

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Days later, Huang said he is willing to return as Nvidia's CEO if the board asks him. In a post on X, Huang said, “Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO." He added, “If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.”

Huang also apologised. “I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” he said. “I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely.”

Huang Returns

Nearly a week after Nvidia co-founder expressed his interest to return as the CEO, the chipmaker's board voted unanimously to bring Huang back after a series of discussions and meetings with him, the company said in a statement on Monday. Nvidia said the board was satisfied with Huang's "candor and ability to lead" the company.

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