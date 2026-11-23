US President Donald Trump stated the Nvidia's board of directors made "the correct and proper" decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Nvidia, via a post on his social media platform 'Truth Social' on Monday.

Trump, who has always been a vocal about his support for Huang as the senior executive, may have played a role in the board's decision. The company stated in a blog post on its official website that it had inputs from "senior levels of the US government" regarding Huang not posing a risk to national security, which informed their decision.

Huang resigned after a scandal regarding his affair with Alice Huang, who was initially suspected to be a spy for China's government, as per initial reports from US authorities. He confirmed the infidelity and stated that the company was undertaking an investigation to see if confidential information was compromised. After this development, two more reports appeared of additional infidelities, adding further fuel to the scandal.

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"In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk," the blog post stated.

According to reports from Semafor, Trump had dialed in to Nvidia's board meeting and had also argued for Jensen Huang's return to the company.

CNBC further reported that the US President felt very strongly about having him come back to the company, as per a phone interview it conducted with him. Trump stated that the US needs to "protect" its "geniuses". He also remarked that the Nvidia CEO makes "great chips" with Huang having "exclusive brainpower" with regards to it.

Trump also confirmed that the US authorities provided their inputs to Nvidia's board regarding assurance on national security, adding that he had been speaking to them "directly and indirectly."

Amid his departure, US authorities were still in the midst of definitively verifying Alice Huang's alleged links to China's State Department. Trump now maintains that his administration did not find any evidence that he engaged in unlawful conduct or that Nvidia was putting national security in jeopardy.

"The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct," he said.

The US head of state added that that he had "gottten to know" Jensen Huang and called him a "great patriot" and "national treasure" respectively.

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Nvidia stated that it will continue its investigation regarding Huang's possible targeting by foreign intelligence via an independent committee.

"Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of the company's compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect U.S. National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the Nvidia Board, to the people of the United States — and, indeed, the world!" Trump said.

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