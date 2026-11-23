YouTube star IShowSpeed just turned heads again with his explosive athleticism, clocking a blistering 10.352 seconds in a 100-metre sprint right in front of Usain Bolt.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist looked visibly impressed by the streamer's speed during their latest meetup, marking another viral highlight in Speed's ongoing series of challenges alongside the world's top athletes.

In the second season of his YouTube series Speed Goes Pro, creator IShowSpeed teamed up with sprinting icon Usain Bolt for a high-profile track challenge featured in a video titled "/ RACED USAIN BOLT!"

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Training directly under the eight-time Olympic gold medalist—who still holds the 9.58-second 100-meter world record set in Berlin in 2009—Speed put his raw athleticism to the test. Despite having no formal background in competitive track and field, he ran the 100 metres in an impressive 10.352 seconds. The performance quickly went viral on X, sparking widespread debate among fans about whether the streamer possesses genuine track potential.

Post-race analytics added another surprising wrinkle to the viral moment. A speed comparison chart revealed that during the first 15 meters off the blocks, Speed actually clocked a higher top speed in miles per hour than Bolt, showcasing remarkable explosive acceleration right out of the gate.

Speed's newest outing marks another high-profile chapter for Speed Goes Pro, the series where he goes head-to-head with world-class athletes to learn the ropes of their sports.

The current season has already brought in MLB icon Derek Jeter, alongside a stacked roster featuring Olympic swimming great Michael Phelps, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and sprinting superstar Usain Bolt. It follows a blockbuster previous season that saw him link up with NFL legend Tom Brady, WWE's Randy Orton, NBA star Kevin Durant, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, and competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut.

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Elsewhere in the series, Speed stepped onto the tennis court against 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. Despite starting the challenge with a six-point handicap, he ended up taking an 8–6 loss after Williams rattled off eight straight points to seal the match.

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