AI and semiconductor stocks staged a stunning comeback on Monday after Nvidia Corp. reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer. The move revived the battered AI trade after one of Wall Street's worst weeks since the 2008 financial crisis.

The rally was led by AI cloud provider CoreWeave, which jumped as much as 31% to a day high of $51.90 from Friday's close of $39.51. The stock later pared some gains and was trading at $47.32, up about 20%, at around 9:56 am ET.

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology surged as much as 16.7% to $693.92 and was trading at $687.78, up 15.7%. Intel climbed as much as 15.4% to a day high of $59.17 before easing to $57.64, up 12.4%.

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Nvidia Adds Nearly $1 Trillion

Nvidia, the stock at the centre of the drama, rose as much as 33% to a day high of $167.20 from Friday's close of $125.53. It was trading at $166.88, up nearly 33%, at 9:57 am ET.

The rally added close to $1 trillion to Nvidia's market value, taking it to about $4.02 trillion, according to CNBC data. The stock is still about 31% below its record high of $243.37 hit on October 6.

Chip Stocks Light Up

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped as much as 21% to $386.90 and was last up about 15% at around $366. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, a benchmark for chip stocks, rose as much as 14.5% to 9,627.75.

Arm Holdings, Marvell Technology, Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer also posted double-digit gains. Advanced Micro Devices rose about 5–7%, while Broadcom lagged with a gain of under 3%.

The wider market joined the rally. The S&P 500 jumped 4.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 6.5%, according to the Associated Press. The S&P is now recovering nearly half of last week's losses and is on track to snap a seven-day losing streak.

For How Long? Analysts Urge Caution

Despite Monday's fireworks, market watchers say the rally may face several tests.

Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co. said in a Sunday note that the fear around tech rivalled the March 2020 Covid crash and the April 2025 tariff sell-off. He warned of more volatility even as he stayed bullish on AI. "This will be bumpy road over the coming months," Ives said, adding that "the technology age of AI is coming one way or another."

Rising interest rates remain a key risk, especially for capital-hungry AI infrastructure players like CoreWeave. "You can't build capacity if you keep raising rates," Manish Singh, Chief Investment Officer at Crossbridge Capital, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday. Traders are pricing in a high chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, and Fed Governor Christopher Waller has floated a half-point increase.

Singh, however, urged investors to look at the long term. "You can't uninvent AI, adoption won't be straightforward, but you have to take a leap of faith that it will continue," he said.

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