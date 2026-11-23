Nvidia on Monday said it is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive after gaining confidence that he does not pose a national security risk, news that sent shares in the company up by almost a third and reinvigorated the global AI trade that has flagged this month. President Donald Trump welcomed the board's reinstatement of Huang as CEO and said this was the "correct and proper decision," he said in a social media post.

The stock had shed nearly 33% from the time Huang admitted to an extramarital affair on Nov. 8.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in a statement. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process.”

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Nvidia's stock opened up 33%, its biggest intraday gain since May 2003, leading S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes higher. The momentum extended to chipmakers, with the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index soaring 14%, along with other stocks tied to the AI infrastructure trade, including energy providers and industrial companies.

After reaching a record high of $243.37 per share on October 6, 2026, the company's market capitalization climbed to approximately $5.87 trillion. However, by November 20, its share price had fallen to as low as $125.53.

Following the affair revelations, investigations, and Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO on November 12, Nvidia's valuation slid below $4 trillion and fell to roughly $3.09 trillion by November 20, before rebounding to about $3.93 trillion ($167.14 per share)

Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia has revealed his extraordinary value to the artificial intelligence giant. Nvidia has lost around $1 trillion (over ₹92 lakh crore) since Huang's resignation on November 12. The company's market capitalisation has fallen from approximately $4.2 trillion to $3.14 trillion.

On November 11, Nvidia shares closed at $173.73, before the company announced his departure. By Friday afternoon, the stock had fallen to approximately $128. Bloomberg data showed the company's market value loss totalled $1.04 trillion over nine days. That represents a decline exceeding 25% in just over a week.

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