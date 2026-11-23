A video of a man getting stuck beneath a stone elephant statue during a temple ritual in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The footage, reportedly from the Narmada Temple in Amarkantak, shows several people gathering around the structure to help the devotee after he was trapped midway.

Located in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, the temple features a religious ritual in which devotees crawl through the narrow gap between the elephant's legs, a practice locally believed to fulfill wishes. In the viral clip, the man attempts the ritual but gets wedged halfway through.

The footage highlights a collective effort by onlookers to free him, with some devotees offering instructions while others try to push and pull him out. A woman is also seen removing the man's wallet from his pocket, seemingly to create extra room for him to squeeze free.

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Interestingly, this is not an isolated incident at the shrine. Because the clearance beneath the ancient stone elephant is extremely tight, devotees have frequently struggled to pass through while attempting the ritual in the past, often requiring prolonged assistance from priests and fellow pilgrims to wriggle out safely.

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Similar clips from the Amarkantak temple complex have surfaced online previously, most notably in December 2022, when another video of a young man trapped beneath the same elephant sculpture went viral after onlookers spent significant time coaching him on how to shift his posture to escape.

Meanwhile, the man in the latest viral clip eventually managed to pass through unharmed as onlookers at the temple cheered his effort.

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