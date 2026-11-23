A wedding celebration in Ghaziabad's Wave City area turned into a nightmare on November 20 after an unidentified thief disguised as a wedding guest made off with jewellery and cash valued at approximately Rs 22.5 lakh, according to reports.

The brazen heist, which took place while the victim's family was distracted by the festivities, was captured entirely on the banquet hall's surveillance cameras.

According to police reports, the incident occurred during a ceremony attended by a wedding procession arriving from Delhi's Dwarka. Blending seamlessly into the bustling crowd, the suspect reportedly mingled with attendees—and even ate at the event—while quietly monitoring the family's belongings.

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The opportunity arose when family members stepped away to join the celebrations on the DJ dance floor, leaving their handbags and purses unattended on a nearby table. CCTV footage recovered from the venue shows a man dressed in jeans and sports shoes, carrying a jacket over his arm, casually approaching the table.

After glancing around to ensure nobody was watching, he swiftly picked up a bag containing the valuables, concealed it behind his jacket, and slipped out of the banquet hall without raising suspicion.

The family realised something was amiss only after returning to their table from the dance floor to find the bag missing. The stolen bag held gold and other jewellery worth roughly Rs 20 lakh, alongside Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

Following a frantic, unsuccessful search of the premises, the victims alerted the Wave City police.

Investigators examining the banquet hall's CCTV footage quickly spotted the suspect's calculated exit. Police officials suspect the perpetrator did not act alone and are investigating whether accomplices also infiltrated the venue, posing as guests to act as lookouts or assist in the getaway.

A case has been registered, and authorities are currently analysing the surveillance video to identify and apprehend the culprit.

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