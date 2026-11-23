The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are planning to acquire 76 utility helicopters in a deal estimated at Rs 15,000 crore as they look to replace their ageing Cheetah and Chetak light helicopter fleets.

Under the proposed procurement, the Navy is expected to acquire 51 helicopters, while the Coast Guard will receive the remaining 25.

The helicopters are expected to be manufactured in India through partnerships between domestic defence companies and foreign aircraft makers, in line with the government's push to strengthen indigenous defence production, ANI reported defence sources as saying.

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The proposal is expected to be taken up for consideration at a high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry in the coming days.

The procurement will be pursued under the Buy and Make (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure. This framework allows domestic companies to collaborate with foreign manufacturers to produce defence equipment within the country.

According to the report, the Navy and Coast Guard are looking for helicopters weighing more than five tonnes to address operational challenges arising from their ageing twin-engine fleets.

The proposed acquisition is part of a wider military modernisation programme aimed at replacing older helicopters and strengthening the aviation capabilities of India's armed forces.

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force are also planning to procure 400 light helicopters. Of these, 200 are expected to be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), while the remaining 200 will be produced by private sector companies in partnership with foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The Defence Acquisition Council has recently cleared the programme for the 200 helicopters to be manufactured by private sector companies, with a tender expected to be issued shortly.

The Navy had earlier initiated a separate programme to acquire 111 Naval Light Utility Helicopters. However, the proposal made little progress.

It is also pursuing the acquisition of 60 Utility Helicopters Marine (UH Marine) from HAL, which is developing the aircraft indigenously, the report added.

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Collectively, the armed forces have a requirement for around 500 light helicopters, highlighting the scale of the planned fleet replacement and modernisation exercise.

Light utility helicopters play an important role in military operations, including reconnaissance, surveillance, logistics and search-and-rescue missions. They are deployed across India's varied terrain, from the high-altitude Siachen Glacier in the north to the mountainous regions of Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast.

For the Navy and Coast Guard, the proposed helicopters are expected to improve maritime surveillance, strengthen search-and-rescue capabilities and support other operational requirements. The acquisition would also help address the limitations of their ageing helicopter fleets.

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