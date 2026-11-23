Aakasamlo Oka Tara saw its collections ease on its first Monday, after the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer grew steadily through its opening weekend at the box office.

The Telugu science-fiction drama earned Rs 2.23 crore net in India so far on Day 4, This takes its India net collection to Rs 15.33 crore and its India gross to Rs 17.83 crore, according to Sacnilk.

On Monday, the film was running across 1,930 shows, with an overall occupancy of 29.3 per cent. The Telugu version made the biggest contribution, earning Rs 1.53 crore from 1,302 shows. The Malayalam version added Rs 59 lakh from 458 shows, while the Tamil version brought in Rs 11 lakh from 170 shows, it added.

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A Growing Weekend

The film opened on Friday with Rs 2.90 crore net from 1,970 shows. Collections then picked up, rising 53.4 per cent to Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday.

Sunday turned out to be its best day so far. The film earned Rs 5.75 crore from 2,179 shows, a further rise of 29.2 per cent, with occupancy reaching 55.5 per cent.

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Advance Bookings

Advance bookings for Tuesday, the film's fifth day, stood at Rs 1.28 crore gross, including blocked seats, from 95,549 tickets. Without blocked seats, the figure was Rs 88.16 lakh from 69,417 tickets till now, the report added.

About The Film

Aakasamlo Oka Tara, also known as AOT, is a Telugu-language science-fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana in the lead roles. Shruti Haasan plays Rohini, while Ruhani Sharma appears as Bijili.

The supporting cast includes Swasika as Krishna's sister, along with Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, Praveen, Vasu Inturi, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kota Jayaram and Mahesh Achanta. The film has a runtime of 157 minutes and released in theatres on November 20, 2026.

The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media and is presented by Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts. It has been released in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

The title Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which translates to 'A Star In The Sky', comes from a song of the same name from the 1986 Telugu film Simhasanam. The story combines science-fiction elements with drama and revolves around its lead characters Krishna and Kalpana.

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