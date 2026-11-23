Suriya starrer Scene saw a dip in collections on its third Monday, as the Jithu Madhavan film eased into a slower pace following a steady weekend at the box office.

The Tamil action comedy earned Rs 43 lakh net in India on Day 18 so far, according to Sacnilk data. This takes its India net collection to Rs 151.08 crore and its India gross to Rs 175.51 crore.

The Tamil version earned Rs 30 lakh from 411 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 13 lakh from 203 shows till now.

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Third Weekend

Sunday, the film's 17th day, closed at Rs 1.58 crore net, 17 per cent more than Saturday's Rs 1.35 crore. The film ran across 769 shows that day, and its occupancy of 51.7 per cent was the highest of the weekend.

Friday had kicked off the third week with Rs 77 lakh. Counting Monday's estimate, the film has added Rs 4.13 crore net in its third week so far.

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How The Run Has Gone

The film made a strong start in its opening week. After collecting Rs 19.15 crore and Rs 20.35 crore on its first two days, it peaked on its first Sunday, Day 3, at Rs 23.65 crore. The next four days brought in Rs 21.40 crore, Rs 12.85 crore, Rs 8.05 crore and Rs 6.25 crore, taking Week 1 to Rs 111.70 crore.

Week 2 was far quieter, ending at Rs 35.25 crore, or 68.4 per cent less than the first week. Its biggest day was Day 9, with Rs 9.50 crore, while Day 14 brought in Rs 1.90 crore.

About The Film

Jithu Madhavan has both written and directed Scene. Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran are its producers, with Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment behind the project. It hit theatres on November 6.

Suriya is seen as DSP Inbaraj, or Inba. Naslen plays Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, while Anandaraj takes on the role of Inba's father and Lal appears as Stephen.

In the story, Inbaraj is made to revisit a case he could not complete years earlier. Going back to it, he ends up facing a new challenge.

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