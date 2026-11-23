The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is out on Monday, giving fans a glimpse of what lies in store for one potential epic experience in theatres.

Steve Rogers takes centre stage at the start of the trailer. A visit from the Fantastic Four puts him in a difficult spot, and he ends up walking away from Peggy and the son they share.

Some of what comes next has already appeared in earlier promotional material, such as Doom bringing the Sentinels to life at the X-Mansion. The new trailer, however, also shows a big "assembling" moment, with the X-Men, Captain America, Steve Rogers and many other heroes gathered together.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Thor, who was part of the first Avengers line-up, steps up to lead the charge. "I don't even know who half of you are," he says, a remark that may echo what many casual viewers feel, before making it clear he is still ready to fight with them.

Watch The Trailer Here

The trailer has left fans thrilled. "THIS MOVIE IS GOING TO BE AMAZING I CANT WAIT," wrote one user on X. "Peak Of Thor Is Coming," posted another, while a third said December 18 "can't come soon enough".

Three Universes, One Enemy

Victor Von Doom is the threat that ties it all together. As per the official synopsis, he forces heroes from three separate universes to fight side by side. Over 30 characters, including the Avengers, the Wakandans, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the original X-Men, end up on the same battlefield.

About The Film

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe to face a major threat.

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, while Chris Evans is also part of the film as Steve Rogers. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Sebastian Stan and several other actors.

The Russo brothers previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Early Release In India

Fans in India will not have to wait as long. The film opens in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, one day ahead of its worldwide release, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Ticket bookings in India have already begun.

READ | 'How Many Surprises Are Left?' Robert Downey Jr Breaks Silence On His MCU Return As Doctor Doom

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.