US stocks staged a massive comeback on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping nearly 7.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging around 1,500 points as investors rushed back into technology shares following last week's bruising sell-off.

The S&P 500 also climbed sharply, rising over 5%, as optimism around artificial intelligence returned to Wall Street. The rally came after all three major US equity benchmarks ended the previous week in correction territory, having fallen at least 10% from their recent highs.

Three key factors are driving Monday's stunning rebound.

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1. Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia

Shares of Nvidia surged nearly 36% after the company's board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

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The decision marked a dramatic reversal after Huang stepped down earlier this month following reports about his personal relationships, including allegations involving a Chinese intelligence-linked individual.

Nvidia's board said it had held discussions with Huang and received input from senior levels of the US government. It added that it was confident his return posed no national security risk.

The announcement also received backing from US President Donald Trump, who said the board had made the correct and proper decision. Huang's return has been viewed as a positive development for investors who see his leadership as central to Nvidia's position in the global AI race.

2. AI Trade Lights Up Again

Nvidia's rally quickly spread across the broader technology sector, lifting stocks linked to artificial intelligence and semiconductor demand. Micron Technology gained around 14%, while CoreWeave surged nearly 29%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 9%, while Microsoft and Meta Platforms added around 3% each. Alphabet advanced 4%.

The renewed buying suggests investors are once again willing to bet on the long-term growth potential of artificial intelligence after concerns over valuations, financing and the sustainability of AI-related spending triggered a sharp sell-off last week.

3. Buying Momentum Returns After Brutal Sell-Off

The third factor behind Monday's rally is bargain hunting after last week's steep losses. The Nasdaq and Dow recorded their worst weekly declines in more than six years, while the S&P 500 suffered its biggest weekly drop since April 2025.

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By Friday's close, all three major indexes had entered correction territory. The Nasdaq-100 was also nearing a bear market, having fallen almost 20% from its recent peak.

The sharp correction appears to have created an opportunity for investors looking to buy stocks at lower valuations, particularly in technology and AI-related companies.

With Nvidia's leadership uncertainty now resolved, at least for the moment, investors appear more willing to return to beaten-down technology stocks. Wall Street is also heading into a shortened trading week, with markets closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and an early close scheduled for Friday.

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