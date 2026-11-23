Elon Musk, xAI chief executive officer (CEO) and Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO both expressed approval with regards to Jensen Huang's reinstatement as the CEO of Nvidia via posts on social media platform 'X' on Monday.

Musk responded to a post from the company conveying the news saying, "The mistake has been corrected."

While Sam Altman simply wrote, "Jensen!" in his post.

Elon Musk had previously defended former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, saying his removal from the company was "not a smart decision" and that "no one can really replace" him.

ALSO READ: 'No One Can Really Replace Jensen': Elon Musk Defends Ex-Nvidia CEO, Likens His Exit To 'Kicking Michael Jordan'

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk had compared Huang's exit to a basketball team sacking its biggest star.

"I would call Jensen, like, Michael Jordan, perhaps at his peak level, in terms of what he means to a team," he said. "You've got to think long and hard before you take someone like... let's say your Chicago Bulls, middle of your second season, and you've got a winning streak that's just going to happen. And then you kick Michael Jordan off your team. Doesn't seem like a smart decision to me." he said.

Sam Altman has said it is "hard to imagine the AI revolution without Jensen", as a campaign to bring Jensen Huang back to Nvidia gathers pace across Silicon Valley.

Altman, however, had stopped short of saying whether Huang should return.

In a video clip shared on X, Altman was asked whether Huang should come back. "I don't think I know enough to answer that question," he said. "Jensen has long been a hero of mine. Heroes have flaws. I am grateful for the company he's built."

Altman was briefly ousted from OpenAI in November 2023. He was removed by the board and reinstated within days after staff and investors rallied behind him.

"I do have personal strong empathy to a situation like this. I remember what it was like, although it feels like forever ago," he said, adding: "But it's hard to imagine the AI revolution without Jensen."

Both Musk and Altman's companies use Nvidia's hardware to expand their AI products and services, with regards to the expansion of its data centres.

xAI has built large-scale clusters for compute using Nvidia's hardware, including its Colossus supercomputer efforts and Colossus 2 (which uses Nvidia B200 and B300 chips, and has been linked to SpaceX following xAI's merger with SpaceX).

It also secured Nvidia processors (such as H100s) and rented Nvidia-powered compute capacity through partners like Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro.

ALSO READ: Sam Altman On Jensen Huang: AI Revolution Is Hard To Imagine Without Ex-Nvidia CEO, Says OpenAI CEO

Nvidia had announced in 2025 that its plans to invest up to $100 million in OpenAI were part of a deal between the two companies surrounding the expansion of data centres, with OpenAI looking to build and operate Nvidia systems that would require at least 10 gigawatts of power.

It also invested $1.5 billion in SoftBank-backed SB Energy as part of a deal that will provide the chipmaker with access to up to 8 gigawatts of AI computing capacity at an Ohio data centre being developed for OpenAI.

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