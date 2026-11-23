Ramayana Part 1 slowed down on its third Monday after a strong weekend, though the Nitesh Tiwari film continues to inch closer to another milestone in India.

The magnum opus, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, collected Rs 6.46 crore net in India on Day 19 so far, according to Sacnilk data. This takes its India net collection to Rs 949.21 crore and its India gross to Rs 1,134.12 crore.

On Monday, the film was running across 11,095 shows, with an overall occupancy of 13.3 per cent. The Hindi version led the day with Rs 5.03 crore. Tamil followed with Rs 60 lakh, while Kannada brought in Rs 59 lakh and Telugu added Rs 24 lakh.

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Strong Third Weekend

The film's final figure for Sunday, its 18th day, stood at Rs 35.60 crore net, a rise of 28.8 per cent over Saturday's Rs 27.65 crore. With Monday's estimate, Ramayana's third-week collection so far stands at Rs 85.46 crore net, including Rs 15.75 crore on Friday.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore net on November 5 and recorded its biggest single day so far on Day 5, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore. Its first week, which covered eight days, ended at Rs 564.60 crore net.

The second week, from Days 9 to 15, added Rs 299.15 crore, 47 per cent less than the first. The film earned Rs 75 crore on its second Sunday before weekday collections dipped, with Rs 19.35 crore coming in on Day 15.

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About The Film

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions distributed the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while internationally, it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2028.

The first instalment released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

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