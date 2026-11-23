Actor Rajiv Kuumar has been receiving immense praise for his portrayal of King Janaka, Sita's father, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1. Although his role in the film comes with limited screen time, the actor hopes that being part of one of India's biggest cinematic projects will help him secure more opportunities in films and OTT.

Sitting down for an interview with SCREEN, the actor opened up about how he landed the role in Ramayana, his experience of working on the film and why he hopes its success will bring a positive change in his career.

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How Did Rajiv Kuumar Bag The Role Of King Janaka In Ramayana?

Interestingly, Rajiv did not audition specifically for Ramayana. The actor revealed that casting director Mukesh Chhabra's team had previously shared an old audition of his with director Nitesh Tiwari, which eventually led to his selection.

Calling his selection ‘a gift from God,' he said, “Mukesh Chhabra's casting agency had shown Niteshji an old audition of mine, and I was cast based on that. So, technically, I didn't even audition for this film. It was like a gift from God.”

While he knew he was being cast in a big project, Rajiv admitted that he was not prepared for the scale of the production. The actor was particularly surprised by the elaborate sets and arrangements when he joined the film. He also revealed that most of his scenes were shot on actual sets with minimal visual effects.

He said, “When I was cast, I didn't know it was going to be such a big film. Usually, when you see a huge star cast, you expect the film to be mounted on a grand scale. But you associate that level of grandeur with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. I wasn't expecting such lavish sets and a production of this scale. Most of the scenes I shot involved minimal VFX and were filmed on actual sets. I didn't know this was India's biggest-budget film.”

Rajiv Kuumar Hopes Ramayana Opens Doors To More Film And OTT Projects

Playing Sita's father gave him limited screen time, but Rajiv hopes the film will help him move towards more substantial roles in cinema and OTT.

“Professionally, the level at which I move in the industry, I always have the struggle to survive. But after this, I might get a certain quality of work, including more OTT and more films. I don't want my financial conditions to push me towards TV again. After this film, I hope I get that respect; it has already started,” he said.

During the conversation, the actor reflected on how his career has progressed differently from those of some of his batchmates at the National School of Drama (NSD).

Comparing their journeys with his own, he said, “I am from NSD, batch of 1997. Rajpal Yadav was my batchmate. As soon as he came into the industry, he got such a great role in Jungle. He clicked with audiences and became a star. Nawazuddin was my senior; he got his due in 2008. So maybe I am yet to get my due.”

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About Ramayana Part 1

Released in theatres on November 5, Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman and Yash as Ravana. The mythological epic, made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, is having a blockbuster run at the box office.

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