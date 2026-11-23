A fresh clip, purportedly from the sets of Ranveer Singh's Pralay, is doing the rounds on social media, giving fans what looks like another peek into the zombie action thriller's post-apocalyptic world.

It comes only days after Ranveer's first look from the film caught the attention of fans. With the team filming at real locations instead of sets, videos from the shoot have repeatedly found their way online.

Inside The Viral Clip

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In the footage, Ranveer appears to do a few warm-up moves first. He then gets on a bike and rides through a desolate, unsettling stretch, where cars that seem to have been left behind sit coated in dust. A cricket bat looks to be tied to his back as he makes his way through the empty landscape.

The actor's appearance has also caught attention. With his hair grown long and a full beard, he looks much like Hamza Ali Mazari, the character he played in Dhurandhar. The new glimpse has added to the buzz around his look in Pralay.

Fans seem impressed with the clip, and many have said they are eagerly waiting for the film.

READ | Ramayana Outruns Dhurandhar 2, Becomes First Non-Kannada Film To Cross Rs 150 Crore In Karnataka

Not The First Glimpse

Footage from the shoot has gone viral before. A clip that came out in September showed Ranveer with a little girl on his back, while Kalyani Priyadarshan walked next to him. That video, too, left viewers guessing about what the film's world and plot might look like.

Ananya Birla Talks 'Pralay'

Ananya Birla is among the film's producers, along with Hansal Mehta, Sahil Saigal and Ranveer. She spoke about the project during her recent appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 9, sharing how excited she was about it.

"It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands," she said.

About The Film

Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor have written Pralay as an original story. The film is not adapted from Blindness, the bestselling novel by José Saramago.

To build its post-apocalyptic world, the team is reportedly shooting largely at real spots in Mumbai and nearby areas. Filming has begun, following several months of technical preparation.

Reports suggest that the film has a budget of about Rs 300 crore and is aiming for a release next year.

READ | Producer Ananya Birla On Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Film Pralay: 'It's Going To Be A Spectacle'

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