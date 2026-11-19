Ananya Birla joined Karan Johar for the latest episode of the celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 9 along with Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. Ananya Birla gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Pralay. Ananya, who co-produces the film, teased that the movie is going to be a massive "spectacle."

When Karan Johar asked Ananya about Pralay, she said, "It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands."

The post-apocalyptic zombie thriller marks Ranveer Singh's first major release following the blockbuster success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

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Ananya Birla On Main Vaapas Aaunga's Success

During the episode, the producer also spoke about her first film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 99 crore worldwide.

Karan Johar described Imtiaz Ali's directorial as one of the year's “massive sleeper successes,” pointing out how the film started with modest box office numbers before going on to perform well.

Responding to Karan, Ananya said that the film opened to around Rs 1 crore on its first day before going on to make history at the box office. “Yeah, it was around Rs 1 crore business on day 1, and then it went on to create history. I am just so proud to have worked with a director like Imtiaz Ali sir,” she said.

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What We Know About Pralay?

Pralay is an ambitious survival and zombie action thriller set in a devastated, post-apocalyptic Mumbai. Conceived as a large-scale theatrical action thriller, the film is said to blend large-scale visual action with an emotional human narrative.

Ranveer, who also serves as a producer on the film, headlines the project alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, who makes her Hindi film debut with this project.

Made under the direction of Jai Mehta, the project is backed by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, TrueStory Films, and Ranveer Singh's Maa Kasam Films, with Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal also serving as producers.

Following several months of technical pre-production, principal photography is actively underway at real locations across Mumbai and its surrounding regions.

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