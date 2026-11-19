Godzilla Minus Zero is set to release in Indian theatres on November 20. A day before its release, the Japanese monster film has crossed Rs 1 crore in advance bookings, with tickets being sold across 79 cities.

The film had collected Rs 1.21 crore in advance bookings across India. This includes block seats, according to Sacnilk's live tracker. Without them, the collection stood at Rs 68.62 lakh. A total of 35,666 tickets had been booked across 1,667 shows.

The Japanese version accounts for nearly 99% of the advance collection, while the English version has earned Rs 63,747.

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Opening Day Leads Advance Bookings

Day 1 has recorded the highest advance collection so far, with Rs 45.96 lakh from 14,182 tickets across 619 shows. Day 2 follows with Rs 38.53 lakh from 11,069 tickets across 513 shows. For Day 3, the film has collected Rs 36.90 lakh from 10,415 tickets across 533 shows.

These figures include block seats. Excluding them, Day 1's collection stands at Rs 27.49 lakh, Day 2's at Rs 23.51 lakh and Day 3's at Rs 17.62 lakh.

The film had sold 8,576 tickets across 422 shows. Premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ, contributed Rs 8.59 lakh, making up 29% of the day's collection from just 20 shows, as per the tracker.

Hyderabad Leads City-Wise Bookings

Hyderabad is currently the top city for advance bookings, with Rs 20.92 lakh from 7,096 tickets. Delhi-NCR follows with Rs 18.08 lakh, while Mumbai has recorded Rs 16.84 lakh. Chennai has contributed Rs 14.76 lakh, and Bengaluru stands at Rs 8.59 lakh.

For Sunday's shows, Hyderabad leads with Rs 5.60 lakh, followed by Delhi-NCR at Rs 5.03 lakh and Chennai at Rs 4.46 lakh. Tamil Nadu is the top state with Rs 6.64 lakh in advance bookings for the day. Kerala has recorded Rs 1.86 lakh.

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About Godzilla Minus Zero

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero is set in 1949, two years after the events of the previous film. The story follows the Shikishima family as they face another threat from the legendary monster.

The 2-hour-17-minute action-adventure film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe and Jun Kunimura. The film is produced by Toho Studios and Robot Communications.

It has received a UA16+ certificate in India and will release in Japanese and English on Friday.

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