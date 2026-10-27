Godzilla Minus Zero India Release: PVR Confirms Movie To Hit Theatres In November

The King of Monsters is set to hit Indian theatres this November. PVR Inox Pictures, in collaboration with TOHO, has announced that Godzilla Minus Zero will be released in cinemas in India this November, although the exact date has not been revealed yet. The film has also been promoted as an IMAX theatrical experience.

According to a report by 123Telugu, PVR INOX Pictures had decided to postpone the India release of Godzilla Minus Zero to avoid a clash with Ramayana: Part 1. The Japanese monster film was earlier reportedly scheduled to release in India on November 6, a day after Ramayana: Part 1 arrives in theatres on November 5.

The decision to move the film comes amid expectations that Ramayana will command a significant number of screens.

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PVR INOX Pictures is reportedly exploring a later date for the film, while the final Indian release schedule is yet to be announced.

Why Are IMAX Screens Important For Godzilla Minus Zero?

As per Sacnilk, Godzilla Minus Zero could have received only limited IMAX shows at several properties if it had released alongside Ramayana: Part 1. The latter is expected to occupy a major share of the available premium-format screens during its opening period.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero follows the Academy Award-winning Godzilla Minus One. The upcoming film is also the first Japanese production filmed for IMAX, making the premium format an important part of its theatrical presentation.

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Will A Delay Help Godzilla Minus Zero?

Moving the film away from Ramayana: Part 1 could give Godzilla Minus Zero more flexibility in terms of screen allocation and show timings. It may also help the film build a stronger theatrical presence instead of entering a crowded release window.

The film is scheduled to release in Japan on November 3 and North America on November 6. A later Indian release could create a gap between its international debut and its arrival in the country, potentially affecting the timing of its theatrical campaign.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Raavan. The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. Its opening is expected to have a major impact on premium-screen availability during the period.

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