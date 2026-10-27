India’s Biggest E-Com EV Bet: Amazon, Tata Motors Partner To Deploy 3,000 Electric Trucks

India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, has partnered with Amazon India to deploy a fleet of 3,000 electric commercial vehicles (e-CVs). This marks the largest electric truck deployment announced by an e-commerce company in India. The rollout began on Tuesday in New Delhi, with the initial batch comprising 20 Tata Ultra E.7 electric trucks.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the event, Amazon VP of Operations Abhinav Singh said the company plans to expand its deployment across India following the initial rollout. “We have already started deploying trucks today, which will help accelerate deliveries during the festive season,” Singh said.

Speaking about the next phase of expansion, he said the company plans to deploy larger trucks on routes such as Delhi–Bengaluru and Bengaluru–Chennai. He added that it would develop highway infrastructure and establish 10 charging yards across India.

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He added, "We achieved deployment of 10,000 EVs in 2025, a year ahead of the actual target. We now have over 15,000 EVs running on the road."

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In the next stage of deployment, electric trucks will be introduced across major national highways, beginning with the 2,800-km Delhi–Bengaluru–Chennai corridor, followed by NH48. Both companies will also invest in developing sufficient charging infrastructure to support the expansion.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Rajesh Kaul, VP and Business Head – Trucks at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said the company has multiple such partnerships in place. Asked about the revenue expectations, he said, "Difficult to peg in revenue numbers from this deal currently. The revenue will depend on the product mix; today's deployment is the base version focused on middle-mile deliveries."

He added, "Revenue will be seen over a period of time. Exploring long-haul truck deployment with Amazon as the next step, our trucks will offer quick payback, and we will ensure they're always up and running."

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